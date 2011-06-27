Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Having Second Thoughts onedognight , 04/22/2012 42 of 44 people found this review helpful I purchased the 2012 LaCrosse four months ago. The car is so low to the ground that I can't get in and out of my driveway without scraping the front end. The front and side posts plus the high trunk make visability a real issue when driving in heavy traffic. Other features that I don't like is the lock/unlock buttons being on the middle console instead of on the door and the only trunk unlock is on the key fob. The car performs well enough for a 4 cyl. but I wish I had known about the lack of visability and the drag issues before purchasing. Also, be aware that no spare tire comes with this car. You get a can of Fix-A-Flat. There is a space for it, but no tire. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I have had life to date Peter Mowatt , 04/06/2016 Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I wanted a living room on wheels and I got it! I have put 85000 miles on it due to family proximity and those spontaneous road trips. My baby has been excellent! I love driving her. Great weight. Solid doors!! Super quiet! Excellent handling and when you have to tromp on it, it comes alive! In all of this time, I only had one problem. It was weird. Wouldn't turn over. Tried using the big battery for the jump start and it wouldn't allow it. A new battery at my most excellent dealer resolved it. NOTE: When I tried to start it after charging and if failed, it would not let me remove the key! Yikes! This is still the best car I have had for full time driving. Knock on wood and happy to report zero rattles. One note, it eats oil. Has since the beginning. I am surprised that the oil warning doesn't go on when low on oil. Must be pressure guided. Easy to tell. It gets sluggish. You can feel it. Check it monthly. Nothing is wearing out in the interior. A new set of car mats at 90k was a great investment both in appearance and enjoyment. After all, it is the first thing you see when you are getting in. Taking this sweet ride for the long haul. See you at 130k! Are 131000, lights started coming in. The catalytic converter was failing and the ABS light came on too. It would have been about 1500.00 to resolve followed by tires. I needed more long term reliability. I traded it in and got a 2017 LaCrosse with 1800 miles on it this past January. My 2012 was the best fir my needs for almost 7 years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Eassist buick lacrosse 2012 bbeppler , 11/10/2011 20 of 23 people found this review helpful bought a new buick lacrosse eassist on the way home stopped for dinner and the front of the car is so ,low it dragged on the ground causeing 500 dollars in damage thought i was at fault took to body shop and had repainted when i got car back went out that night trying to be extra carefull with driveing and it draged again no damage this time dealer has been great but gm district contact was no help at all this after my being a gm buyer since the early 70s last 3 new gm products where a 96 eldorado 2001 deville and now this buick no wonder people go to outher brands wish i would have kept the 01 deville had it 11 years and it never saw the inside of a body shop Report Abuse

merinda Melvin Johnson , 05/22/2017 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is exceptionally clean with a smoothe ride and good mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse