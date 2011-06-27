  1. Home
Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Encore
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Active Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Road Trip Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Custom Molded Cargo Trayyes
Front Footwell and Cupholder Lighting Kityes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" 5-Spoke Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Accessory Carrier Hitchyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity48.4 cu.ft.
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3237 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height65.3 in.
Maximum payload1018 lbs.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
  • Coastal Blue Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
  • Black Cherry Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White/Black Carbon Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat/Satin Nickel Metallic
  • Winterberry Red Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
  • Coppertino Metallic/Black Carbon Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette/cloth
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Accents, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
