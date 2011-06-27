Used 2015 Buick Encore SUV Consumer Reviews

Downsizing to Premium Luxury Christian , 02/06/2016 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 88 of 89 people found this review helpful This is a review of a loaded 2015 AWD Premium Encore. We have put over 500 miles on it. We had originally decided on an Encore but were dissuaded from taking a test drive by professional reviews which were critical of the power. Our family is accustomed to driving powerful and speedy vehicles (Volvo S60 T6/Ford F-150/Toyota Sienna AWD) with the exception of a four cylinder Ford Fusion (reliable but slow as molasses). The Encore is replacing the Sienna and the Fusion is being handed down to the newest teenage driver (slow is good here). Neither of us adults wanted to drive a car that struggles to reach speed or climb hills. So we explored other options like the Ford Escape, Nissan Murano and even considered another Sienna for its excellent comfort and unsurpassed people and cargo comfort/capability and low price for an AWD. (We need AWD). However, the Sienna AWD is loud- annoying on long trips. So we had forgotten all about the Encore but on a trip to the dealership decided to take one for a test drive, ready to be underwhelmed and sorely disappointed. The salesperson encouraged us to take a long test drive on the interstate expressway, which we did. We were very surprised and impressed with the acceleration of this little 4 cylinder, and while we weren't winning any races, acceleration to traffic (65 mph), merging and even passing was more than acceptable. The turbo clearly making a difference. Once at cruising speed the cabin is exceptionally quiet and peaceful. The leather seats are very comfortable, with lumbar adjustment. Two adults have ample room and comfortable seating in the rear for long trips. A third adult can fit for shorter trips (1hr or less). The Premium edition is jam packed with technology and features that almost defy belief in a vehicle which we negotiated for just under $28k (Navigation, heated steering wheel (can never go back) and seats, rain sensing wipers, power seats, voice controls, blue tooth, wi-fi, Sirius radio, On-star, rear camera, blind spot radar, rear traffic crossing alert, lane departure warning, ambient lighting, Bose stereo, remote start and more.) The heightened ride height of this SUV gives a nice view of the road and enhances one's feeling of safety. The Encore is extremely nimble and shines in city and supermarket lot driving and parking. It is an all around relaxing and stress free drive in mixed driving conditions. We are so happy with our choice- one we almost missed out on. If you have any doubts just take one for a drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New 2015 FWD Jeff , 07/28/2015 Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Where to start? Been Toyota people for decades. Buick brought us back to GM. Certainly not built here nor does it have a majority of American made parts. Point is the Buick dealership wanted our business and had a smart, sharp looking vehicle to offer us. A week in to it and my wife and I both love it. Plenty of space for the two of us, empty nesters, and plenty of pep to get us around town and so far to where ever we want to go. Looks, feels and drives like something that will last us for years to come. At our age we have driven alot of new cars. This does not feel cheap. On par with more expensive vehicles we've owned. And alot of features you'd look for in higher end cars and SUV's. I have no reason to suggest not buying or leasing a Buick Encore.....so several months into it. Having hauled furniture, been through some decent snow fall and taken some short trips, we still are very comfortable and pleased with the Encore. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Vehicle Dave torres , 02/19/2016 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I've owned car for 11000 miles. Car seat for infant fits, electronics is amazing, fit for a tall person is good. Handles well, rides well, fairly quiet. Very comfortable to drive, with turbo you get fair to good acceleration and great gas mileage! The ultimate compliment...I would buy this car again! I have a bad hip, but I have driven this car all day without pain. Not for a big family, but if just you and spouse....maybe 1 child...it's great. Bigger family would have to move up to enclave. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent CrossOver tucsoncacti@gmail.com , 02/06/2016 Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful First off let me say this, if you have not researched this vehicle class, then complain about speed and "pickup" it's your own fault. If your going in knowing your buying a heavy vehicle, that is sporting a turbo'd 135+ HP engine good for you. Guess what, it's not going to launch from a full stop at a stop light or stop sign. Something very evident when you test drive the car. BUT, getting up to full speed, or highway speed is quicker than you would expect. Also passing on the highway is smooth and effortless. So all that aside do I like my purchase? HECK yes I do! I went from a V6 300hp Nissan to the Buick, and while I miss the HP, I love the Buicks quiet smooth ride, excellent Bluetooth hands free setup and recognition. Sirius XM sounds wonderful compared to my wife's 2014 Chysler 300C, and having a 120gb IPod classic, setup was a breeze via the USB. (You could also just use a USB stick if you want to change your music more frequently) Night time ride is nice, with minimal blind spots for lane changes, and excellent head light beams. The 4GLTE wifi works surprisingly well but can get pricy really quick on larger GB plans. I do mostly highway driving, and average 31mpg and an average of 69 to 83 mph. Only real draw back I feel I am missing is the dimmed rear view mirror which I feel is standard on cheaper model vehicles, push button start, and door handle push button lock/unlock (this usually comes standard with push button start vehicles). Overall I would give this and overall score of 4.5, with forgoing the bells and whistles of other vehicles in this price range for quietness and a very smooth ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse