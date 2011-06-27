Used 2013 Buick Enclave SUV Consumer Reviews

As Advertised, Except for the NAV forks2 , 11/11/2013 39 of 39 people found this review helpful My wife and I purchased this vehicle for our expanding family. We went from a 2009 Rav4 to the 2013 Buick Enclave. Lots of space, comfy ride (we've made a few trips up and down the coast with no complaints), and runs smoothly. It is a bit hard to see out the back, but the camera more than makes up for it. Definitely our favorite feature. Two issues with the Enclave: the first is the head rest. For whatever reason, my neck is never comfortable regardless on how I position it. Also, it does not lock into place so whenever someone climbs in the back and grabs it, the headrest gets knocked out of position. The second is the NAV system. Definitely a complete waste of money. Report Abuse

Great...but very frustrating navigation system. davidgi , 05/03/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This car was primarily for my wife. She had been driving a Chevy Suburban. It was doing a fine job hauling our family around (three children and two large dogs) on vacation or around town. However, when it came time to replace the Suburban after 150+K miles, we switched to the Enclave. It's one of the finest SUV for the money. I highly recommend the Enclave, but the buyer should evaluate the touch screen and especially the Navigation system before they decide which vehicle to buy. My wife has no confidence in the Navigation system and often resorts to using her smart phone Maps App to find her way around.

Made us Buy American cbitman , 07/10/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is truly a wonderful car and our first American car in many years. We have three children under 10 and this is by far the most roomy and classy ride that money can buy. It is a quient and very nicely appointed interior. Having the captains chairs was a must for us and this is the nicest car with that option. One complaint is the hazard button is way too sensitive. i hit that all the time when using the radio. Otherwise, love this car!

Nice Ride emo4 , 01/11/2013 24 of 25 people found this review helpful We have been pleased with this car. My friend has an older one, and I am happy to have gotten the redesigned version shortly after it was introduced. The transmission has been re-tuned to shift at higher RPM's, producing brisk and smoother acceleration. I was only disappointed that the navigation system's font size is too small and cannot be adjusted. This could be a safety hazard, since the small font makes it hard to read.