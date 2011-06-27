Used 2003 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews
LOVE MY BUICK!
I bought my '03 Buick Century at the suggesting of a friend who is an engineer and very trustworthy when it comes to the mechanics of things. At first I was worried about it "being for old folks". I love the looks and styling of this car, as does my 22 yr old son and his friends! It had 26K miles when I purchased it, today, 2012, it has 279K, and it's still going strong. The only problems in that time were routine with the exception of having to replace the motor in the door as the window wouldn't go down last year.
just a good car
Bought this car used high mileage but this car was garaged and well maintained. has a few minor maintenance issues to be taken care of need motor for the windshield washer sprayer. a couple of new front tires and a coolant flush normal maintenance! before winter otherwise should be ready for the cold winters here in Montana. owned a 88 Oldsmobile 96 and it went three years with very little repairs. hope the century can give me a least 3 to 4 years service. this car looks sharp and seems to get pretty good gas mileage. hopefully will buy a newer one in the future.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love My Car!
I love this car! I have owned and driven two 1995 Buick LeSabres and I actually like my little Century better! I get 30 mpg and drive 50 miles round trip each day to work. The car handles like a dream and even my teenage daughter says she looks like a classy lady!
A solid car
We bought a slightly used 2003 Century for my wife. It now has 59K miles on it (in 2010) and has not been high maintenance at all. She really likes the car. Beyond routine maintenance, I do not think that it has required any other care. However, it is garage kept and locally driven mostly. The exterior has a timeless quality about it and still looks up-to-date (at least to me). The interior is a mix of cheap materials and upscale features, but overall functional and attractive. Several years ago, we did have a problem with it refusing to crank. Never did determine what the issue was, but it has never reoccurred. For the price, I recommend the car.
Good Used car buy
I bought my Century used with just over 100K on the clock. It is reliable, and has a smooth, floaty ride. Surprisingly, it handles really well for having a soft suspension. Fuel economy is stellar, I regularly see 28 mpg combined. ( 60 percent highway commute) I paid $2100 for it and you can usually find good, low mileage examples because typically the people who buy Buicks are older. The interior is comfortable, but the plastics are low-quality and rattle over bumps. Other than this, the car has no major problems and looks and runs like new. Overall, good value for the money.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Century
Related Used 2003 Buick Century Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner