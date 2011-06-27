  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Century
  4. Used 1992 Buick Century
  5. Used 1992 Buick Century Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Century
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Centuries for sale
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,850
Used Century for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GREAT CAR

bull_gator, 03/09/2012
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had this car for 10 of its 20+ years of life. It has been extremely reliable. The most costly problem was when the ac died. Other than that it has never failed me. The v6 is not refined but extremely reliable. After 20+ years I still get over 23mpg running to and from work. Cup holders would be nice but it is a basic bare bones get to work/school car.

Report Abuse

This car has been good to me.

Spectaman, 10/12/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 2003 for about 2200. I had to do a few repairs at first but after that this car has been very reliable. It does what it is supposed to do, get you to your destination. My only beef which might just be this car is that the heat isn't good when its cold, the air is great when warm.

Report Abuse

Awesome First Car

s3b3r, 07/01/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am still driving this car, and as a first car this car is amazing. Reliable, comfortable and good on gas.

Report Abuse

225,000 miles and no problems...

tiffany, 09/29/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

owned my 92 century for about 4 years now. i got it with 208,000 miles. in the past 4 years i've put under $500 into this car to keep it running (brakes, oil changes, cracked exhaust manifold, harmonic balancer, heater core, a couple of hoses.) all of these repairs were very easy and affordable to have repaired. the parts for this car are very cheap and easily found just about anywhere. this car is very comfortable with plenty of leg and cargo room. the trunk is huge and the back seat is so comforable, i've slept back there. this car has been incredibly reliable. no one can believe the mileage on it and how reliable it has been. i am planning on getting another buick when this one dies someday...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Ol' Betsy is still reliable!

Tim, 05/09/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car from a friend for $700, and over 50,000 miles later I think I've got my money's worth. The only think I've replaced is a tire. There are no cupholders, the one that is standard will break. My cruise control was out when I brought it but for only city driving it doesn't bother me. Externally, its not much to look at, some rust spots, but internally this thing runs amazing. I expect it will last another 30k miles easily. Great first car for anybody.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Centuries for sale

Related Used 1992 Buick Century Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles