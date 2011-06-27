Used 1991 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews

joesdragons , 01/01/2008

I would recommend this car to anyone. Being that it is a wagon i wasn't willing to give it a chance at first but the car truly caught me by surprise and won me over. great power when you need and great gas mileage to match makes this car a diamond in the rough. its lacks in the looks department but nobody needs a beauty queen to go to drive-in.