Used 1991 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
Underdog

joesdragons, 01/01/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I would recommend this car to anyone. Being that it is a wagon i wasn't willing to give it a chance at first but the car truly caught me by surprise and won me over. great power when you need and great gas mileage to match makes this car a diamond in the rough. its lacks in the looks department but nobody needs a beauty queen to go to drive-in.

