Used 1990 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews
320K miles & STILL purring like a kitten
Tmansfield, 07/16/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
I purchased the car as a high school student in 1994 with 120K miles on it. It now has a whopping 320,000 miles on it (equivalent to driving to the moon and half way back) and I can't sing it's praises enough. The only major mechanical problem - I had to replace the transmission at 275K miles but that's it. I call it my wonder wagon, and I'm hoping to hit 400,000 miles!
Sweet ride
wagon, 05/22/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This car has it all. Wood paneling design, classic tape deck/radio, cup holder arm rest, reverse seat in the back, spoiler, ski/luggage rack on top, power everything. Unbelievably reliable, nothing beyond basic maintenance for a 17 year old car (oil changes, just got new tires, occasionally topping off the fluids). Couldn't ask for more
