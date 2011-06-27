Used 1990 Buick Century Wagon Consumer Reviews

Tmansfield , 07/16/2003

I purchased the car as a high school student in 1994 with 120K miles on it. It now has a whopping 320,000 miles on it (equivalent to driving to the moon and half way back) and I can't sing it's praises enough. The only major mechanical problem - I had to replace the transmission at 275K miles but that's it. I call it my wonder wagon, and I'm hoping to hit 400,000 miles!