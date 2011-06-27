Vehicle overview

Overkill, over-the-top, too much is not enough. How else does one describe the 2007 Bugatti Veyron 16.4? An exotic sports car so powerful, so fast and so expensive that it makes a Lamborghini Murcielago look entry-level. With 1,001 horsepower, a 252 mph top speed and a $1.5 million price tag, the Veyron is not only the stuff that 14-to-44-year-old boys dream about, it's a testament to what automotive engineers and designers can do, provided they've got a budget full of blank checks to work with. As Bugatti is owned by Volkswagen (which bought the rights to the storied marque back in 1998), that was not a problem.

With its prodigious specifications, the Bugatti Veyron's "form follows function" design is not handsome in the way a Ferrari is, though there's no denying that it has presence. With its wide and stocky Bulldog-like stance, the Veyron looks massive. In one sense it is -- it weighs more than 2 tons. Yet in other ways, it' not -- it's actually slightly shorter than a Porsche 911. Although it uses plenty of lightweight materials, the Veyron's heft is virtually unavoidable, given its quad-turbocharged 16-cylinder engine, all-wheel-drive system and various other performance, luxury and safety features.

Taking center stage in the Veyron show is the car's quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine. The "16.4" part of the car's name refers to the number of cylinders and turbochargers, respectively. Mounted amidships, this sweet 16 announces its presence visually via a pair of alloy air intake tubes that rise up to the roof. Official output is listed at 1,001 hp and 922 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed automated-clutch manual gearbox sends this Herculean power to all four wheels in a 30/70 front-to-rear percentage split.

Providing buying advice on the 2007 Bugatti Veyron is like trying to tell someone why or why they shouldn't consider buying a Monet. The reality is that few folks will even see one of these examples of kinetic art, let alone drive or own one. Those lucky enough to get behind the wheel describe the experience as astonishing, yet so polished as to be somewhat lacking in emotion. Still, few cars have made such an impact on the automotive marketplace. The Veyron is at once absurd and awesome.