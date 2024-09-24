Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Edmunds U-Drags head-to-head races

Matt and Alistair talk all-things Edmunds U-Drags

Edmunds U-Drags: BMW i5 M60 vs. BMW M4 Competition
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • The duo talk the beginning of Edmunds U-Drags.
  • They discuss what it takes to produce the videos.
  • Plus, what have been some of the best competitions.

This week's episode dives into Edmunds U-Drags. Matt and Alistair talk how it came to be, what it takes to produce the videos, the differences between gas engine and EVs vehicles on the track and some of the fun competitors. 

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

U-DRAG RACE: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing | Quarter Mile, Handling, & More
U-DRAG RACE: McLaren 750S vs. Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray | Quarter Mile, Handling & More!
U-DRAG RACE: BMW M4 Competition vs. Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing | Handling, Quarter Mile & More
U-DRAG RACE: BMW M8 Competition vs. Chevy Corvette E-Ray | Quarter Mile, Handling & More
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkow

