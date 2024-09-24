- The duo talk the beginning of Edmunds U-Drags.
- They discuss what it takes to produce the videos.
- Plus, what have been some of the best competitions.
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Edmunds U-Drags head-to-head races
Matt and Alistair talk all-things Edmunds U-Drags
This week's episode dives into Edmunds U-Drags. Matt and Alistair talk how it came to be, what it takes to produce the videos, the differences between gas engine and EVs vehicles on the track and some of the fun competitors.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.