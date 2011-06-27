Vehicle overview

Non-car people will often roll their eyes when a friend buys something like a Porsche, Corvette or Hummer. How useful are these cars in the real world, they say? Well, it's a good thing these people probably don't know anybody who bought a 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4. That's because there just aren't many public roads in the world, or racetracks for that matter, on which doing 253 mph -- the Veyron's stratospheric top speed -- is a feasible proposition. But rationality, it seems, has little to do with owning the world's quickest and fastest production car ever.

The Veyron is undeniably a breed apart from even the most exotic sports cars on the road today. A herculean herd of 1,001 horses is available courtesy of parent company Volkswagen's one-of-a-kind 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine. For good measure, there are 922 pound-feet of torque available from 2,200 rpm onward. This mid-mounted power plant -- which could be described as being two narrow-angle V8 blocks fused together in a W pattern -- is far and away the most powerful stock engine available in a road-going car at present. And what does one do with all this power? Well, the British magazine and TV show "Top Gear" pitted a Veyron against a fighter jet in a 2-mile speed test. You'll find the winner on YouTube

Nonetheless, in the world of high performance, lighter is almost always better, which is why Bugatti created the ultra-exclusive Veyron Pur Sang for 2008. The Pur Sang is a paintless carbon-and-aluminum rendition of the Veyron's curvaceous figure -- and for this pleasure Bugatti adds more than an extra $500,000 to the car's price. Interested? Tough luck, we're afraid. All five 2008 Veyron Pur Sangs have reportedly been spoken for since September 2007.

To be clear, there's more to the Veyron than its otherworldly engine. In return for their $1.5 million investments, buyers are also treated to a luxurious if somewhat claustrophobic interior, as well as adroit handling that nicely complements the W16's locomotive-like thrust. But at the end of the day, the 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is all about the unshakable sense of absolute power that every fortunate owner will enjoy. It's a psychological gift that keeps on giving -- even when the local airstrip isn't available for drag-racing a fighter jet down the runway.