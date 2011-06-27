  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • It's the hardest accelerating factory production car ever produced, stylish cabin, getting to say you own a Bugatti Veyron.
  • Poor outward visibility, not as soulful as the Italian name implies, you could buy 15 or 20 really amazing cars for the same price.
List Price Estimate
$154,235 - $254,544
Used Veyron 16.4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Stupendous and ridiculous at the same time, the 2008 Bugatti Veyron sets a new standard for supercars.

Vehicle overview

Non-car people will often roll their eyes when a friend buys something like a Porsche, Corvette or Hummer. How useful are these cars in the real world, they say? Well, it's a good thing these people probably don't know anybody who bought a 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4. That's because there just aren't many public roads in the world, or racetracks for that matter, on which doing 253 mph -- the Veyron's stratospheric top speed -- is a feasible proposition. But rationality, it seems, has little to do with owning the world's quickest and fastest production car ever.

The Veyron is undeniably a breed apart from even the most exotic sports cars on the road today. A herculean herd of 1,001 horses is available courtesy of parent company Volkswagen's one-of-a-kind 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine. For good measure, there are 922 pound-feet of torque available from 2,200 rpm onward. This mid-mounted power plant -- which could be described as being two narrow-angle V8 blocks fused together in a W pattern -- is far and away the most powerful stock engine available in a road-going car at present. And what does one do with all this power? Well, the British magazine and TV show "Top Gear" pitted a Veyron against a fighter jet in a 2-mile speed test. You'll find the winner on YouTube

Nonetheless, in the world of high performance, lighter is almost always better, which is why Bugatti created the ultra-exclusive Veyron Pur Sang for 2008. The Pur Sang is a paintless carbon-and-aluminum rendition of the Veyron's curvaceous figure -- and for this pleasure Bugatti adds more than an extra $500,000 to the car's price. Interested? Tough luck, we're afraid. All five 2008 Veyron Pur Sangs have reportedly been spoken for since September 2007.

To be clear, there's more to the Veyron than its otherworldly engine. In return for their $1.5 million investments, buyers are also treated to a luxurious if somewhat claustrophobic interior, as well as adroit handling that nicely complements the W16's locomotive-like thrust. But at the end of the day, the 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is all about the unshakable sense of absolute power that every fortunate owner will enjoy. It's a psychological gift that keeps on giving -- even when the local airstrip isn't available for drag-racing a fighter jet down the runway.

2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 models

The 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is an exotic sports car available only in coupe form. The model lineup consists of two trim levels for 2008: base and Pur Sang. The base model receives a customizable two-tone paint scheme as well as exclusive wheels -- 20 inches in front, 21 inches out back  and massive Michelin run-flat tires specifically designed to handle the car's unprecedented swiftness. Also standard are carbon ceramic disc brakes and a height-adjustable suspension that features double wishbones front and rear and electronically controlled dampers. Interior accoutrements include two-tone leather upholstery, heated sport seats, automatic climate control, a 400-watt CD sound system, a navigation system with a rearview-mirror display and hands-free cell-phone connectivity.

The Pur Sang ("pure bred") model features an unpainted aluminum and carbon-fiber exterior. The same materials grace the cabin as well, which not only adds aesthetic flair but reduces the car's curb weight by a couple hundred pounds as well. The Pur Sang also sports monotone leather upholstery instead of the base model's two-tone treatment.

2008 Highlights

For those who aren't fazed by the Veyron's $1.5 million price of entry, Bugatti offers the (very) limited-production Pur Sang edition for 2008 at a cool $2.0 million.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is propelled by a mid-mounted and quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine. Its 1,001 hp and 922 lb-ft of torque are delivered to all four wheels via a beefed-up seven-speed version of VW/Audi's excellent dual-clutch sequential gearbox (DSG). The transmission has two automatic modes -- normal and Sport -- and may also be shifted manually via paddles on the steering wheel.

Published reports consistently have the Veyron hitting 60 mph from rest in under 3 seconds, and the car will attain extralegal velocities at a similarly dizzying rate. That 253-mph top speed must be enabled via a separate key, however; otherwise, the Veyron is limited to a mere 233 mph.

Safety

There are no side or side curtain airbags in the Veyron -- just the bare minimum front airbags, as mandated by the government. Stability control, traction control and antilock carbon ceramic disc brakes are standard.

Driving

The 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is so fast that it needs an eponymous adjective. We're thinking "Veyronish," or perhaps "Veyronic." Trouble is, only the Veyron itself currently fits that description. In a straight line, no other four-wheeled conveyance can touch it. What's more, the Veyron's handling is nearly as impressive, no mean feat given its considerable heft. The only thing lacking -- and this is more of an esoteric issue -- is a lack of emotional involvement. Designed to perfection, the Veyron doesn't quite generate the visceral appeal that otherwise might come about in cars like the Ferrari F430 or Porsche 911 GT3 RS that take a more raw and hard-edged approach to performance.

Interior

As one might expect in a $1.5 million car, the Veyron's cabin is pretty fancy. The leather upholstery is opulent and omnipresent, and extensive aluminum trim adorns the center stack, steering wheel and other controls. The gauge cluster features a somewhat gimmicky "power gauge" that supposedly displays real-time horsepower production. The Veyron's bathtub-like high beltline, obtrusively thick A-pillars and low seating position don't bolster its credentials as a driver's car, but there's a lot of room in there, even for taller folks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

More Than a Car
bugattiowner,07/07/2009
After pondering which car to buy once I had traded in my Ferrari f40 and Ferrari f50 I began researching to find the best possible super car. The Bugatti Veyron impressed me the most so I purchased it. It has an understated exterior which is stylish simplicity and the interior is made from the highest quality materials. The second you start the engine, you know that there is enormous power under the hood. It accelerates like nothing I have ever driven and it easily beats my Ferrari Enzo for speed. The acceleration is very linear and smooth.
Worthwhile to upgrade to turbo
Jay,04/20/2008
The coolest running machine in the world!! There's actually no word I can use to describe the driving feelings. The only thing I can tell you is that I bought a Veyron base in 2006, and enjoyed every detail of it. So this year I bought another one with turbo for my wife. She loves it too. It's much much better than our previous MB SLR.
Excellent car, with some qualifications.
W. M. Delacroix,01/04/2009
I purchased this car after an unfortunate mishap with my beloved Ferrari that involved a miniature Dachshund and high winds...but that's another story. I am indeed fond of this car and rather enjoy the looks it gets when parked. It is nearly as comfortable and useful as my beloved 1973 Chevrolet Blazer, but lacks the offroad capability of The Beast, as we called it.
Synopsis
VeyronDriver,11/16/2010
Have a friend who purchased a Veyron and have driven it on at least 6 occasions. Beautiful car, however not practical.It will get you the attention that you want, but for this price you are better off buying a used lear jet which will get you further for less cost. The tires themselves cost $30,000 or $12/mile for wear and tear, and overall maintenance is approximately $25-30/mile.Pure joy to drive, however,yet the price makes it affordable only to the super wealthy who desire extreme attention or to the ultra serious car collector.
See all 7 reviews of the 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
8 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed automated manual
Gas
1001 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 features & specs
More about the 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4

Used 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Overview

The Used 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is offered in the following submodels: Veyron 16.4 Coupe. Available styles include Pur Sang 2dr Coupe AWD (8.0L 16cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2dr Coupe AWD (8.0L 16cyl Turbo 7AM).

