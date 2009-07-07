Used 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 for Sale Near Me

After pondering which car to buy once I had traded in my Ferrari f40 and Ferrari f50 I began researching to find the best possible super car. The Bugatti Veyron impressed me the most so I purchased it. It has an understated exterior which is stylish simplicity and the interior is made from the highest quality materials. The second you start the engine, you know that there is enormous power under the hood. It accelerates like nothing I have ever driven and it easily beats my Ferrari Enzo for speed. The acceleration is very linear and smooth.

Read more