  1. Home
  2. Bugatti
  3. Bugatti Veyron 16.4
  4. Used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Faster and quicker than any other production car ever produced, relatively easy to drive, stylish interior, exclusivity.
  • Poor outward frontal visibility, doesn't generate as much emotional connection as other supercars, an MSRP that might give even Jay Leno pause.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
Bugatti Veyron 16.4 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$120,986 - $217,588
Used Veyron 16.4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Stupendous and ridiculous at the same time, the 1000-hp 2006 Bugatti Veyron sets a new standard for supercars.

Vehicle overview

There are sports cars, and then there's the Bugatti Veyron 16.4. Years overdue, the Veyron, with its 1000 horsepower, 252 mph top speed and near $1.5 million price, finally arrives on American shores. In mansion garages everywhere, Ferrari Enzos and Lamborghini Murciélagos are now feeling a bit short in the pants.

Even for an exotic sports car, the Veyron's gestation has been odd. After purchasing the rights to the Bugatti marque in 1998, Volkswagen's then boss, Ferdinand Piech, announced a few years later that a new Bugatti sports car, the Veyron, would be in production and ready for sale by 2003. Piech's goal, however, seems a bit unrealistic in hindsight. That year came and went with no car. It wasn't ready engineering-wise and subsequently suffered through a number of embarrassing delays and gaffes.

These problems were eventually sorted and now we have the 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4. The body styling is still pretty close to the original 2001 concept car. Though not exactly beautiful, the Veyron certainly has presence. Given the immense specs and hype, one could be forgiven for thinking the car must be rather large, but in fact it's actually a tad shorter than a Porsche 911. But there is a lot of dense mass. Although it uses a carbon-fiber structure and plenty of aluminum, it still weighs more than 2 tons. At high speeds, an active rear wing deploys and the body automatically lowers.

The star of the show is the Veyron's quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16 engine. (The car name's "16.4" refers to cylinder and turbocharger count.) This engine is not shared with any other product, though in simplified terms its W layout could be described as being two Volkswagen narrow-angle V8s joined together. It's positioned amidships and has celebrity flair -- massive top-mounted intercoolers are exposed, as are two snorkel-like air intakes. It's officially rated at 1001 hp and rumored to make even more. Hiding in the shadow of that eye-catching stat is a not-so-insignificant torque output of 922 pound-feet. All of this superhero power is sent through an exclusive seven-speed sequential-shift manual transmission (VW's DSG) that has a fixed torque split of 30 percent to the front wheels and 70 percent to the rear.

Buying advice, as you can imagine, is largely superfluous. The 2006 Bugatti Veyron will be seen by few and driven and owned by even fewer. Those who have driven it report that it does indeed deliver astonishing performance and technical excellence but at the cost of some emotional involvement. And then there's the real cost -- about $1.5 million, all of it in a rolling depreciating asset. Still, few cars have made such an impact on the automotive marketplace. It is stupendous and ridiculous at the same time, so most of us just have to sit back and admire what a marvelous car Bugatti and VW's engineers have created.

2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 models

The 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 exotic sports car comes standard with a two-tone exterior paint scheme. The integrated wheels and tires are from Michelin's run-flat PAX line. Stated measurements don't quite equate to those of normal tires and wheels, but essentially the Veyron has 20-inch wheels in front and 21-inch wheels in back, with expansive tire widths -- 265 mm (about 10.4 inches) and 365 mm (about 14.4 inches) respectively. They're specially designed to handle the car's immense speeds. Behind each wheel are F1-style carbon ceramic disc brakes and a front-and-rear double-wishbone suspension with electronically controlled dampers and height adjustment. Inside, one will find a two-tone leather interior, heated sport or comfort seats, an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, a navigation system that displays its information in the rearview mirror, and hands-free cell phone connectivity.

2006 Highlights

The Bugatti Veyron is an all-new exotic supercar that sets new records for power, speed and price.

Performance & mpg

The mid-mounted 8.0-liter W16 has four turbochargers and is rated at 1001 hp at 6000 rpm and 922 lb-ft of torque at 2200 rpm. Power is sent to all four wheels through an exclusive seven-speed, sequential-shift manual gearbox. The transmission has two automatic modes or can be shifted via steering-wheel-mounted paddles. Published road tests have indicated that the Veyron takes about 2.8 seconds to reach 60 mph and just 5.5 seconds for 100 mph. Bugatti says top speed is 252 mph, but that's only allowed in a special mode activated via a separate key. Normally, top speed is limited to a (mere) 233 mph.

Safety

There are no side or side-curtain airbags. Government-mandated front airbags are included, though they do not yet meet the NHTSA's impending "smart airbag" requirement. Stability control, traction control and antilock carbon disc brakes are standard.

Driving

No quantifiers or asterisks here -- the Veyron is simply the quickest and fastest production car on the planet. Due to its all-wheel drive, the 2006 Bugatti Veyron is capable of applying nearly all of the power from the W16 engine from a start rather than burning it up in pointless wheelspin. Those who have driven it report that acceleration is otherworldly, even when measured against other exotic supercars. Nor is drag racing the Veyron's only trick. Handling is very composed and the car feels surprisingly agile given its curb weight of nearly 4200 pounds. The only thing lacking -- and this is more of an esoteric issue -- is emotional involvement. Designed to perfection, the Veyron doesn't quite generate the visceral appeal that otherwise might come about in an exotic that takes a more raw and hard-edged approach to performance.

Interior

The Veyron's cabin is quite luxurious thanks to its leather upholstery and special aluminum trim that's used for the center stack, steering wheel and other controls. In the gauge cluster is a "power gauge" that gives a real-time indication as to how much horsepower the Veyron is making. Due to its high beltline and a low seating position, one can feel a little claustrophobic, though interior measurements are in fact quite roomy. Outward forward visibility is noticeably poor due to the car's very thick A-pillars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ultimate driving machine
Gary Talis,07/31/2006
This is a car that a car lover of any age would love to own. It is the most well designed and built car I have ever seen or driven. This is the platinum of performance cars ever built.
See all 1 reviews of the 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
8 city / 14 hwy
Seats 2
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
1001 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 features & specs
More about the 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4

Used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Overview

The Used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 is offered in the following submodels: Veyron 16.4 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (8.0L 16cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4.

Can't find a used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bugatti Veyron 16.4 for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,296.

Find a used Bugatti for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,808.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bugatti Veyron 16.4 for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bugatti for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $25,541.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bugatti lease specials
Check out Bugatti Veyron 16.4 lease specials

Related Used 2006 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles