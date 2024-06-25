- Alistair drives the Cybertruck.
- They discuss the official bankruptcy of Fisker.
- Plus, talk about the 1,800-hp Bugatti Tourbillon.
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Edmunds Buys a Cybertruck, Plus Bugatti's $4 Million Ride
The duo talk all-things Cybertruck, Fisker's bankruptcy news and the new Buggati Tourbillon
This week's episode dives into Alistair's first impressions of driving the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck. Plus, the duo chat about Fisker's official bankruptcy filing and highlight Bugatti's new and oh-so-pricey $4 Million Tourbillon.
Catch the entire podcast episode here.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.