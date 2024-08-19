CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Duo Hit Up Monterey Car Week

This week's episode dives into Monterey Car Week where luxury and high-performance automakers unveil their newest production and concept vehicles.

Alistair shares his first impressions of the thorough overhaul of the Lincoln Navigator full-size three-row SUV. Plus, the duo chat about the new "baby" Lamborghini: the Temerario and the M5 Touring plug-in hybrid.

