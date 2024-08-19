Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Duo Hit Up Monterey Car Week

Matt and Alistair recap the debuts of the new Lincoln Navigator, the Lamborghini Temerario and the BMW M5 Touring.

2025 Lincoln Navigator profile
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • Alistair preveiws the new Lincoln Navigator.
  • They discuss the reveal of the Lamborghini Temerario.
  • Plus, the BMW M5 Touring makes a splash

This week's episode dives into Monterey Car Week where luxury and high-performance automakers unveil their newest production and concept vehicles.

Alistair shares his first impressions of the thorough overhaul of the Lincoln Navigator full-size three-row SUV.  Plus, the duo chat about the new "baby" Lamborghini: the Temerario and the M5 Touring plug-in hybrid. 

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

