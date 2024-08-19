- Alistair preveiws the new Lincoln Navigator.
- They discuss the reveal of the Lamborghini Temerario.
- Plus, the BMW M5 Touring makes a splash
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: The Duo Hit Up Monterey Car Week
Matt and Alistair recap the debuts of the new Lincoln Navigator, the Lamborghini Temerario and the BMW M5 Touring.
This week's episode dives into Monterey Car Week where luxury and high-performance automakers unveil their newest production and concept vehicles.
Alistair shares his first impressions of the thorough overhaul of the Lincoln Navigator full-size three-row SUV. Plus, the duo chat about the new "baby" Lamborghini: the Temerario and the M5 Touring plug-in hybrid.
