Used 2015 BMW Z4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Z4 Convertible
sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$75,119*
Total Cash Price
$37,588
sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$75,119*
Total Cash Price
$37,588
sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,149*
Total Cash Price
$29,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Z4 Convertible sDrive35is 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$6,373
|Maintenance
|$3,077
|$3,123
|$790
|$3,876
|$4,293
|$15,159
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,014
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,223
|Financing
|$2,022
|$1,626
|$1,203
|$753
|$273
|$5,876
|Depreciation
|$8,734
|$4,042
|$3,559
|$3,153
|$2,830
|$22,318
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,217
|$14,454
|$11,494
|$14,017
|$13,938
|$75,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Z4 Convertible sDrive35i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$6,373
|Maintenance
|$3,077
|$3,123
|$790
|$3,876
|$4,293
|$15,159
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,014
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,223
|Financing
|$2,022
|$1,626
|$1,203
|$753
|$273
|$5,876
|Depreciation
|$8,734
|$4,042
|$3,559
|$3,153
|$2,830
|$22,318
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,217
|$14,454
|$11,494
|$14,017
|$13,938
|$75,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Z4 Convertible sDrive28i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$973
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$5,018
|Maintenance
|$2,423
|$2,459
|$622
|$3,052
|$3,380
|$11,936
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,586
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,750
|Financing
|$1,592
|$1,280
|$947
|$593
|$215
|$4,627
|Depreciation
|$6,877
|$3,183
|$2,802
|$2,483
|$2,228
|$17,573
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,706
|$11,381
|$9,050
|$11,037
|$10,975
|$59,149
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW Z4 in Virginia is:not available
