Used 2008 BMW Z4 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Perfect after changing tires
WOW! I replaced the Bridgestons RF (run flat) tires, with Michelin Pilot Sport ASXL. The ride with the sports suspension, improved significantly, and eliminated the jolting, without compromising the handling. As a bonus, it may enable me to use the car year around in Upstate NY, without having to invest in snow tires, and if I can get even close to the projected 40K miles tread life, I will be even happier.
THE Coupe
It's actually my first time writing a review on a car, I was looking for a sport cart 8 months ago. My first choice was a Porscha Cayman S with a manual transmission. I am not going to bring back the whole Porscha vs BM discussion but let's say you will have to try the car to know what you really want. I did love the Porscha but couldnt resist to test the Z4. My only concerns about the Z4 was the look and I really didnt like it in the beginning cause all I could find here in Canada was SoftTop Z4. The driving experience of the Z4 3.0Si was magic yes I said it MAGIC. You do feel like you're driving a beast, nervous and everytime you step on the pedal you get the "push" of adrenaline...
Donkey Cart
I purchased the coupe off the showroom floor with the sports suspension package. The roads in Northern Illinois are not the best so my wife refers to the Z4 as "the donkey cart". Regardless it is a blast to drive and I get many compliments on its appearance. The dealer experience has been outstanding.
Fun car
The standard suspension may be the better choice for most people. I have only 300 miles on the manual transmission coupe, and really enjoy it, but I will install all season ties when I have to replace the OE tires. This may soften the ride and extend the time you can drive the car in the Northeast before installing snow tries.
Sponsored cars related to the Z4
Related Used 2008 BMW Z4 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner