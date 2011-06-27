Used 2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe Consumer Reviews
Exotic Car at half the price
I have taken this car on several road trips, the longest to Vegas and I have autocrossed it once, too. The car handles amazingly well and stuck corners I didn't think I could do. It is fine on a track which is why I bought it but it is civilized enough for daily use, too. Most people think the car costs over $100k. In Vegas they parked my car out front with the Maseratis and Astons because of its looks. People point at you as you drive around and kids holler (good) things at you at the theater. I love the sculpture like looks and the fact not a single other car on the road is even vaguely similar.
Perfect sportscar
I tried several competitors (new M3, IS-F, RS4, C63) but the 1st time I sat and drove this car I knew it was what I wanted - a pure driver's car that has some semblance of practicality too. Not full of driver aids that detract from the driving experience. The looks are stunning and it gets endless complements from everyone. Just fun to drive, even when noodling around town. Sure to be a classic, in terms of design/performance - a little hot rod.
Pure power sports car -- Fantastic buy
A pure sports car -- everything you need, nothing more. Feels like 400hp strapped to your chair with phenomenal handling. Love the car. There are times I wish it had the iDrive and with it the front/rear parking sensors -- long nose and difficulty sighting corners make me fearful at times I nick a curb, etc.
Stunning sports coupe w/ great handling
I love this car. It really is my favorite car that I have driven and the best handling BMW bar none. After 5 bimmers, I can say this is the ultimate 2-seater sports car for the M driver. After 4 months, I still get a thrill just commuting to work and back home. And I still get lots of complements from co-workers and wide- eyed looks from fellow drivers. The dark red leather sport seats are the best in any German car for sale today.
First one in Alaska
So I have the first BMW Z4 M coupe sold in Alaska, bought it in September, now there is only one other one up here. I have had it for about 5 months and still love driving it everyday even in the winter. People are always looking at it and telling me how cool it is. Just got the windows tinted. That's the only thing I would ever need to do to this car. Amazing machine.
Sponsored cars related to the Z4 M
Related Used 2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner