Used 2007 BMW Z4 M Consumer Reviews

The Last True M Car? epbrown , 03/22/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Possibly my favorite car ever. Driving the Z4M provides a fun, visceral experience I just didn't get from the Cayman S I test drove. The car is more challenging to the driver than the Porsche, but all the best sports car elements are there - the brakes and steering from the CSL, a firm suspension, the revvy S54 engine and a LSD, wrapped in a taut sculpted package that I think is the most successful of the flame-surfaced cars of the Bangle regime. This is a BMW M without the compromises required to genuflect at the alter of practicality required of the other M cars. I also like that you don't see the Z4 M Coupe everywhere - in over a year of ownership, I've seen only two others on the road.

High Performing Car for Niche Drivers jon , 07/05/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I knew that I wanted a high performing car before I ultimately decided on the Z4 M coupe. On my list was the Lotus Elise, Honda S2000, and the Z4 coupe. These are all great cars though each has something unique that sets it apart from the rest. The Elise is raw for the purest, the S2000 a great value and compromise between the rawness of the Elise and the luxury of the M coupe. The M coupe has all the creature comforts, but also has the thrill of a high performance track car. Additionally the M coupe has a uniqueness - only 1815 built. If you are looking for a uniquely designed sporty car that performs, and begs to be driven through windy roads, this may be your car.

Great car for 6' and under. 40K miles 4 yrs old boyracer3 , 01/09/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased CPO w 10K mi. Can't imagine why anyone would new bmw when CPO program is so great. Have had car for 30+ mos. And all service has been free. Have had a rattle in the pop up Nav. Fixed. Hatch opening problems fixed by replacing Z4 lid bumpers with 3 series spring loaded bumpers. Intermitent pass door lock fussiness. But that's it for problems. Nav system is grossly inferior to Japanese and domestics. Unfortunate. But I like the newer idrive interface a lot better. A blast to drive. Very responsive handles like it's on rails.

Upgrading from Z4 to M roadster Dennis Cunningham , 11/03/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased a new Z4 3.0 in 2005. Really liked it but really wanted more power through the shifts. Found a 2007 M roadster at a dealer with only 9000 miles on the clock. Dealer let me have a 50 mile test drive through the hills and twisties... OMG! That's the way to sell a car! This is the car I have been looking for! Power, handling, looks, all there in spades. Here is a surprise! Just drove it to Idaho up lonely hwy. 93 through Nevada. Round trip of 1600 miles and ran steady 75 to 90 mph. Averaged 25 miles per gallon. Didn't buy it for fuel economy, but was not expecting this! One diss... Why does the nav pop up every time you change the radio station?