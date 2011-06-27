  1. Home
Used 2001 BMW Z3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Z3
4.7
7 reviews
My little "ugly" coupe

lawrence thompson, 01/05/2006
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2001 Z3 coupe about a year and a half ago. It has never stopped turning heads (one of the reasons I bought it in the first place). The car performs the way one would expect a BMW to perform... with elan and enthusiasm. The styling is what I love about the car, above performance. It's been described as looking "like a high top tennis shoe", but that's usually with an appreciative smile. The car has been very reliable, as one would expect from this manufacturer. I expect I'll keep this car forever... after all, since the coupe is no longer manufactured, it will only become more unique with the passing of time.

Unique

stz3coupe, 04/08/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought the car because it is so unique, not allot of people have one. Many may not like the way it looks, but I think it looks great. Added some DINAN upgrades and WOW, nice improvement! The car really involves you in driving. Met plenty of people at work and at the gym who first don&#8217;t like the coupe, but soon tend to change their mind. Its easy to follow the crowd, I wanted a car that helps me stand out.

ole blue...[non-permissible content removed]

Charles McRoy, 10/22/2016
3.0i 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

absolutely love this car. i am 6ft 4 in. got the seat all the way back and no issues. runs like a dream. i did research and parts is parts concerning repair. i scrounge the parts yard and have scored on z3 interior parts. have a tool box full of mechanical parts also. so far only 1 coil pack went bad. interior is good so long as you stay on top of it. use leather conditioner and the seats will fit like a glove. there is a site for bmw's that give the build date and what options it came with. i actually traced it to the original owner and he was surprised to hear about it. don't plan on parting ways with this car any time soon.

Most Fun w/o a women involved

MOMO333SP, 03/18/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Z3 Coupe is fast and responsive. Point and shoot steering. Great in the rain. More curb appeal than a Ferrari. No mechanical problems / only routine maint.

I Miss My Girl

Kufa, 05/17/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my car in 2001 brand new! In 2009 some hater totaled it in the blink of an eye. I literally cried for 3 days. I didn't lease it I bought it as an investment. I had it 8 years and 3 of those years it was paid for. I loved driving my bimmer - we were one. Her turning ratio was fantastic, pickup speed fabulous and just and all around classy car.

