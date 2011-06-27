Used 2001 BMW Z3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
My little "ugly" coupe
I bought my 2001 Z3 coupe about a year and a half ago. It has never stopped turning heads (one of the reasons I bought it in the first place). The car performs the way one would expect a BMW to perform... with elan and enthusiasm. The styling is what I love about the car, above performance. It's been described as looking "like a high top tennis shoe", but that's usually with an appreciative smile. The car has been very reliable, as one would expect from this manufacturer. I expect I'll keep this car forever... after all, since the coupe is no longer manufactured, it will only become more unique with the passing of time.
Unique
Bought the car because it is so unique, not allot of people have one. Many may not like the way it looks, but I think it looks great. Added some DINAN upgrades and WOW, nice improvement! The car really involves you in driving. Met plenty of people at work and at the gym who first don’t like the coupe, but soon tend to change their mind. Its easy to follow the crowd, I wanted a car that helps me stand out.
ole blue...[non-permissible content removed]
absolutely love this car. i am 6ft 4 in. got the seat all the way back and no issues. runs like a dream. i did research and parts is parts concerning repair. i scrounge the parts yard and have scored on z3 interior parts. have a tool box full of mechanical parts also. so far only 1 coil pack went bad. interior is good so long as you stay on top of it. use leather conditioner and the seats will fit like a glove. there is a site for bmw's that give the build date and what options it came with. i actually traced it to the original owner and he was surprised to hear about it. don't plan on parting ways with this car any time soon.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Most Fun w/o a women involved
Z3 Coupe is fast and responsive. Point and shoot steering. Great in the rain. More curb appeal than a Ferrari. No mechanical problems / only routine maint.
I Miss My Girl
I bought my car in 2001 brand new! In 2009 some hater totaled it in the blink of an eye. I literally cried for 3 days. I didn't lease it I bought it as an investment. I had it 8 years and 3 of those years it was paid for. I loved driving my bimmer - we were one. Her turning ratio was fantastic, pickup speed fabulous and just and all around classy car.
Sponsored cars related to the Z3
Related Used 2001 BMW Z3 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner