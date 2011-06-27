Used 2001 BMW Z3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My little "ugly" coupe lawrence thompson , 01/05/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my 2001 Z3 coupe about a year and a half ago. It has never stopped turning heads (one of the reasons I bought it in the first place). The car performs the way one would expect a BMW to perform... with elan and enthusiasm. The styling is what I love about the car, above performance. It's been described as looking "like a high top tennis shoe", but that's usually with an appreciative smile. The car has been very reliable, as one would expect from this manufacturer. I expect I'll keep this car forever... after all, since the coupe is no longer manufactured, it will only become more unique with the passing of time. Report Abuse

Unique stz3coupe , 04/08/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the car because it is so unique, not allot of people have one. Many may not like the way it looks, but I think it looks great. Added some DINAN upgrades and WOW, nice improvement! The car really involves you in driving. Met plenty of people at work and at the gym who first don't like the coupe, but soon tend to change their mind. Its easy to follow the crowd, I wanted a car that helps me stand out.

ole blue...[non-permissible content removed] Charles McRoy , 10/22/2016 3.0i 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful absolutely love this car. i am 6ft 4 in. got the seat all the way back and no issues. runs like a dream. i did research and parts is parts concerning repair. i scrounge the parts yard and have scored on z3 interior parts. have a tool box full of mechanical parts also. so far only 1 coil pack went bad. interior is good so long as you stay on top of it. use leather conditioner and the seats will fit like a glove. there is a site for bmw's that give the build date and what options it came with. i actually traced it to the original owner and he was surprised to hear about it. don't plan on parting ways with this car any time soon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Most Fun w/o a women involved MOMO333SP , 03/18/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Z3 Coupe is fast and responsive. Point and shoot steering. Great in the rain. More curb appeal than a Ferrari. No mechanical problems / only routine maint.