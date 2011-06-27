Used 2008 BMW X6 SUV Consumer Reviews
A fun vehicle to drive
I just trade in the 2006 530Xi wagon, love this vehicle, fun to drive, have the SUV high command feeling, but with good road performance. Now I hate my 07 Escalade.
5.0 vs 3.5 no comparison
We test drove the 3.5 and loved the styling. The car handled and had acceptable acceleration but felt heavy. When looking at the weight, I knew that having the 5.0 engine would make all the difference in the world. Well when I went down to test drive it words cant describe it. Many people say I dont get it I can tell you, get behind the wheel and you Will Get It!. I know its not for everyone and honestly, that was a whole level beyond why I wanted it. In the three months Ive had it, Ive only seen 3 on the road. I cant count the FX, MLs, RXs, and Cayennes. There is a sense of exclusivity that comes with owning one. If you dont like attention, dont by an X6.
SUV on steriods!
BMW's first SUV that drives like a sports car. Despite the sacrifice of the utility aspect, the SAV is a heavy, well build automobile with sufficient twin turbo engine, and impressive handling, performance and spacious comfort for four. There are numerous high-tech gadgets and functions in the car to entertain you and make you feel real good. The drawbacks: no utility/no space, gas-guzzler even for the V6, pricey when equipped fully, the navigation dvd processor is too noisy, and finally the design attracts too much attention. If you can afford one go for it. I'm enjoying mine.
Love the Ride
Gotta say, I was thinking of an AWD vehicle after living in Illinois and having a 550i that was fun to drive in the summer, but in Chicago winters a bear to control. I was in the market for AWD w/o the boxy look. I walked into the showroom and they were unloading it from the semi-trailer. I fell in love with the shape and the wide stance. I can also say it chews up the curves and has been a definite attention getter. To becoming almost an annoyance. I feel like a rock star when I'm behind the wheel. The ride height is perfect and the handling is superb. Needs a little more pep in the 6 cylinder.
BMW X6 a Hit !
A great look and glad we bought instead of Infiniti FX35, which is likely a good car. Outside lines turn heads, interior is comfortable. Can go to the snow. Hwy mileage is 22+, around town is low 15. Very fast for 6 cyl. Very solid. We own 06 Denali, so don't expect it to tow, haul huge loads, etc. We are new empty nesters and this car fits our needs very well and better for us than X 5. Rear view has not been a problem for us. took couple in back seats and they said they were comfortable. Great car!
