Used 2017 BMW X5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
Solid SUV, Great Hybrid Performance

Enthusiast Dad, 06/04/2017
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
35 of 39 people found this review helpful

This plugin hybrid is the future of European car makers' product lines. The paired gas and electric engines with overnight charging make for an uncompromising vehicle. The standard X5 gets low 20s MPG with a normal mix of city and highway driving. With this X5 40e plugin hybird, we charge once per day and have been averaging 45 MPG per tank. The car is confident and handles great, possibly due to the lower center of gravity with the heavy battery. Charging overnight is easy with a standard 120V household plug. For $500-$1000 you can install a 3.8 KWh "level 2" charger at home to cut down the charge time from ~8hours down to about 2.5 hours. And there are lots of great parking perks at public lots when you're in an electric car, frequently with the option to charge for free. (Public charging is sometimes pay-for-charge and costs less than $2.00). Overall the vehicle is extremely comfortable, high performing, easy to drive, and well appointed with premium leather, metal trim, and real woods. It's an expensive vehicle, but not a bad value.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fast. Eco-Friendly

MomExec, 11/23/2019
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

All the amenities and comforts of BMW you love in a fast and eco-friendly, roomy, and smooth ride. I hope to have it for a long time.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
X5 Hybrid A Unique High-end SUV

M King, 07/25/2018
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

The hybrid X5 offers great fuel economy for an SUV of its size. I routinely get an average of 35 mpg in all around driving. Short trips in town can be driven in full electric mode using no gasoline whatsoever.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
