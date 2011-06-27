Used 2015 BMW X5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X5 SUV
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,125*
Total Cash Price
$26,757
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,439*
Total Cash Price
$33,981
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,439*
Total Cash Price
$33,981
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,538*
Total Cash Price
$29,433
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X5 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,213
|Maintenance
|$2,173
|$2,307
|$1,850
|$3,943
|$3,808
|$14,081
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,443
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,627
|Financing
|$1,439
|$1,157
|$857
|$536
|$194
|$4,183
|Depreciation
|$7,027
|$3,482
|$2,974
|$2,534
|$2,163
|$18,180
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,826
|$11,947
|$10,922
|$12,506
|$11,924
|$64,125
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X5 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$6,621
|Maintenance
|$2,760
|$2,930
|$2,350
|$5,008
|$4,836
|$17,883
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,833
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,066
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,469
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,312
|Depreciation
|$8,924
|$4,422
|$3,777
|$3,218
|$2,747
|$23,089
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,369
|$15,173
|$13,871
|$15,883
|$15,143
|$81,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X5 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,247
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$6,621
|Maintenance
|$2,760
|$2,930
|$2,350
|$5,008
|$4,836
|$17,883
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,833
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,066
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,469
|$1,088
|$681
|$246
|$5,312
|Depreciation
|$8,924
|$4,422
|$3,777
|$3,218
|$2,747
|$23,089
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,369
|$15,173
|$13,871
|$15,883
|$15,143
|$81,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X5 SUV xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$2,390
|$2,538
|$2,035
|$4,337
|$4,189
|$15,489
|Repairs
|$1,947
|$2,081
|$2,244
|$2,417
|$2,603
|$11,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,587
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,790
|Financing
|$1,583
|$1,273
|$943
|$590
|$213
|$4,601
|Depreciation
|$7,730
|$3,830
|$3,271
|$2,787
|$2,379
|$19,998
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,509
|$13,142
|$12,014
|$13,757
|$13,116
|$70,538
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW X5 in Virginia is:not available
