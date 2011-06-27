Used 2000 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews
Experience with BMW X-5
In 4 years and 49000 miles this car has been in the shop for a repair just twice, both under warranty. The car is as tight and fun to drive as the day I bought it. I never keep cars after the warranty has expired, but in this case I am making an exception. I can't find another car I like any better, and it is so good I figure maybe to save a little money and stay with it for another year or so.
Worst car or truck I have ever owned!
I have owned 6 different 3s and bought the suv for my wife because she wanted a suv. I have had good luck with my other BMWs but this X5 was the worst thing I have ever owned. It does have power and does drive more like a sports car then a suv but the thing was the worst built car I have ever owned. Everything that could go wrong has. I had a few friends that worked at the dealership and they told me they are junk but I already had purchased it and was stuck with it. After I started having problems I did some googleing and found tht everyone has the same problems. I am about to post it on craigslist for parts. I will never own another BMW. Crappy service too.
2000 BMW X5 4.4i AWD Automatic
Finish and quality of materials is first class. Performance is awesome! It handles in curves like any other BMW X5 or X6.
X5
I owned a Corvette and a 4X4 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV until I purchased my X-5. The BMW combines both vehicles into one. It handles like the covette and has the utility of the Grand Cherokee. I will never by anything else.
Best SUV yet
This is the best SUV I have owned yet. A few minor issues, but considering how much is packed into this vehicle, I have no complaints. Extended warranty is probably a great investment. And of course....let's not forget the tax benefits.
