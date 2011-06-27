Used 2018 BMW X5 M SUV Consumer Reviews
My Melbourne Red 2018 X5 M
I am a long admirer of "M", the most powerful letter in the world. While I was waiting for the M5 Sedan being redesigned, I chose to buy X5M 2018 model. I did the required research, met with my BMW well informed Sales Advisor and made the decision, having regard to the fact that the X5M is built in Spartanburg, BMW's largest and global manufacturing plant for X series and the M design engine on X5 model isn't being redesigned. I wanted a safe SUV with all the bells and whistles. I decided to take delivery of the car from the Performance Center in Spartanburg. That experience, along with the factory visit wherein I saw robots assembling X series in the assembly lines is simply an awesome experience. In the Performance Center, I drove X5M and literally touched and felt its power for ABS, DSC, off-road stability, etc. The SUV is an exhilarating combination of power and elegance. With 567 and 553 HP and torque, you have to be extremely careful to not step on the gas. It handles very well, is beautifully appointed and aesthetically awe inspiring. The breaking is admirable for the power and weight of the SUV. As noted in Edmunds review, in the Sports Plus config, the suspension is more stiff with less comfort on the wheel and when in low speed, acceleration requires more effort. Overall, it is the best value for money as the standard vehicle is fully loaded and you don't need to choose different options. Above all, the most important aspect is the exemplary service I received throughout the sales process from the Tom Bush Blanding Blvd, Jacksonville, FL dealership in working with me on the sale, and the superb service I received from Jorge Guardincerri, my Sales Advisor. Thanks a ton Tom Bush and Jorge. Greatly appreciated.
No other SUV or car on the road like the X5M
AMAZING SUV AND HANDS DOWN THE BEST ON THE MARKET FOR IN TOWN USE. Obviously not for off road, but its basically a sports car with the space of an SUV. You get the best of both worlds.
