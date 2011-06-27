  1. Home
2020 BMW X4 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
Fantastic Car

bg, 02/23/2020
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

SUV attributes in a sedan format. Extremely quiet, great acceleration, over 30 mpg, very comfortable seats, wonderful road car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Enjoy driving it!

Grace, 02/25/2020
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Powerful, drives excellent! But trunk space is small to put 3golf bags!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
