Used 2013 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews
Love My Ride
7 Year Update My X3 still looks and performs like a new car. I love it! 5 Year Update I still love it and wouldn't select any other car. My BMW X3 still looks like, and drives like, a new car. No other car handles as well as the BMW. My friends and family all love my car. Family members continue to purchase BMWs. Last year we moved to a new state and the dealership here takes great care of us. Wouldn't drive anything else. 3 Year Update: I still love my ride! Other than a few very minor glitches, that the dealerships remedied, over the past 5 years I have had extremely reliable, excellent performance and would chose this vehicle again. In fact this year my sister bought one! It still rides and handles beautifully. The dealerships around the country have been very helpful in meeting my needs and addressing issues. Original Review: I looked at and drove nearly every car and SUV out there. When I drove the X3 35i I felt 'at home.' Also drove the 28i but even with the Turbo, didn't have the torque I'm used to. The 35i put a smile on my face! Performance, comfort, gas mileage, not to mention the sleek classy look. I have been asked if I am satisfied with the run-flat tires. They are expensive though I couldn't live without them. I actually drove over 1,000 miles cross country o a flat while I was traveling! What more can you ask for?
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Expensive, but you get what you pay for
Traded in my old 2003 BMW X5 for a shiny new 2013 BMW X3 28i. It doesn't have quite the build quality of the X5, but on the other hand, doesn't cost $80,000 either. Road feel, handling, steering, and general sportiness/fun are outstanding. The 28i 4 cyllinder turbo is surprisingly powerful and capable. Absolutely love the interior and all the tech gadgets (sat nav, bluetooth, large computer screen, whole music library on hard disk, etc etc). Very upscale appointments and nice touches throughout. Kind of a cross between an SUV and a sport sedan, for those who want both and are willing to pay a premium to have them both embodied within the same vehicle.
Satisfied 2013 X3 Customer
I researched options for a "retirement" SUV that would satisfy my need for utility and enjoyable driving at the same time--the BMW X3 has met my expectations in every way. The car handles like a sports car, carries 5 adults comfortably and accomodates my bicycle as I find places to use my new free time. I was a bit concerned about the power of the 4 cylinder engine but it has ample power with the Turbo assist. The buying experiences with client advisor Lonnie Overby was a "no pressure" and pleasant experience in every way, and I would recommend him to anyone.
BMW X3 35i
superb SUV. Acceleration and handling are great. I have about 6000 miles in 4 months and love every mile. We get 26+ miles per tank....every tank. Pure hiway will get 29. This car is comfortable, reliable, economical, fast and very useful in everyday life. VERY easy to get in and out of. Seats are supportive and comfortable. Great cargo area with easy access. Good hidden storage also. I love this "truck". Bottom line.........I recommend this vehicle to all in the market for a midsize SUV.
The best of all worlds.
So, I will preface this by saying this is my first car review. I have owned a few X5s, X6, and X6M. All were fun, and all had purpose... but none were as all around great as the 2013 X3 35i. The engine is a blast and being attached to the perfect size chassis just tops it all off. There is enough room to haul what you need, without being overly large. The back seat room is awesome for such a compact SUV. Having a 3 series a few years ago, this feels quite similar but with more utility. I was hesitant when I ordered it, but I have no regrets now. I challenge you to drive the competitors and find one that is better all-around.
Sponsored cars related to the X3
Related Used 2013 BMW X3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3