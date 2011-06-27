Used 2013 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

Love My Ride drkcollins , 09/21/2013 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful 7 Year Update My X3 still looks and performs like a new car. I love it! 5 Year Update I still love it and wouldn't select any other car. My BMW X3 still looks like, and drives like, a new car. No other car handles as well as the BMW. My friends and family all love my car. Family members continue to purchase BMWs. Last year we moved to a new state and the dealership here takes great care of us. Wouldn't drive anything else. 3 Year Update: I still love my ride! Other than a few very minor glitches, that the dealerships remedied, over the past 5 years I have had extremely reliable, excellent performance and would chose this vehicle again. In fact this year my sister bought one! It still rides and handles beautifully. The dealerships around the country have been very helpful in meeting my needs and addressing issues. Original Review: I looked at and drove nearly every car and SUV out there. When I drove the X3 35i I felt 'at home.' Also drove the 28i but even with the Turbo, didn't have the torque I'm used to. The 35i put a smile on my face! Performance, comfort, gas mileage, not to mention the sleek classy look. I have been asked if I am satisfied with the run-flat tires. They are expensive though I couldn't live without them. I actually drove over 1,000 miles cross country o a flat while I was traveling! What more can you ask for? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Expensive, but you get what you pay for tostig , 03/01/2013 39 of 40 people found this review helpful Traded in my old 2003 BMW X5 for a shiny new 2013 BMW X3 28i. It doesn't have quite the build quality of the X5, but on the other hand, doesn't cost $80,000 either. Road feel, handling, steering, and general sportiness/fun are outstanding. The 28i 4 cyllinder turbo is surprisingly powerful and capable. Absolutely love the interior and all the tech gadgets (sat nav, bluetooth, large computer screen, whole music library on hard disk, etc etc). Very upscale appointments and nice touches throughout. Kind of a cross between an SUV and a sport sedan, for those who want both and are willing to pay a premium to have them both embodied within the same vehicle.

Satisfied 2013 X3 Customer , 07/18/2012 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I researched options for a "retirement" SUV that would satisfy my need for utility and enjoyable driving at the same time--the BMW X3 has met my expectations in every way. The car handles like a sports car, carries 5 adults comfortably and accomodates my bicycle as I find places to use my new free time. I was a bit concerned about the power of the 4 cylinder engine but it has ample power with the Turbo assist. The buying experiences with client advisor Lonnie Overby was a "no pressure" and pleasant experience in every way, and I would recommend him to anyone.

BMW X3 35i wittyj , 01/10/2013 20 of 20 people found this review helpful superb SUV. Acceleration and handling are great. I have about 6000 miles in 4 months and love every mile. We get 26+ miles per tank....every tank. Pure hiway will get 29. This car is comfortable, reliable, economical, fast and very useful in everyday life. VERY easy to get in and out of. Seats are supportive and comfortable. Great cargo area with easy access. Good hidden storage also. I love this "truck". Bottom line.........I recommend this vehicle to all in the market for a midsize SUV.