Used 2006 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

My wife and I traded in our car with our baby on the way and wanted an SUV that had both a manual transmission and a sun roof. NO new cars come with both so We picked up our 2006 X3 with 68K and now have about 77K after almost a year and absolutely love it! The storage in the back is a little tight but the movable tie downs are great. We ended up buying the crossbars for the roof so we can put a cargo box on top for our annually beach vacation. Worked wonderfully. Gas mileage has been pretty good, with summer gas and a trip to north western pa (No roof rack) we managed between 25-26mpg 85-90% highway. Around town we get anywhere from 18-21, depending on who's driving.

Bought this car in 2009 and have nearly 100k miles. It has been a great car but you need to be aware of some expensive repairs that will be needed. Started leaking oil at 80K miles. $600 to repair 2 seals at private mechanic, $1,200 dealer quote. Broken rear springs at 80K, $600 at private mechanic, $1200 dealer quote. Replaced passenger front seat due to airbag sensor problem $0 under extended warranty. Bottom line, get a good private mechanic if you want to keep your X3 long term. ALL BMWS HAVE THESE SAME PROBLEMS. Dealer repair prices are a rip off. You have to pay for the lush showrooms. All cars these days are meant to be leased and turned in before any manufacturing problems show up. In my opinion Acuras are more reliable but don't handle as well. Now problems with trim are showing up. Door handle cable broke and plastic map case latch broke. Still a good driving car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Its definitely not a luxury vehicle. It fun to drive. I live in a hilly city and this little baby just wips around the curves. The leather seats are horrible. Im use to better quality. I also live in extreme heat so the seats make everyone sweat. I wish it had more cup holders. The one on the passenger side is broke. Its cheap plastic. I will say I have 185000 miles on this baby. Its paid for and its mine. Its gotten me everywhere I need to go and Im grateful. My mechanic says it will run forever. It cost a lot when it needs something but as far as reliable ,well Its on top The sun roof cover wont close all the way.I have to many miles to care. I'm giving it to my daughter and getting a newer suv. Just not sure what. I thought I would write a review since Im looking for a new suv and the smaller ones are not getting great reviews. To sum it up this baby has been worth it but I want more luxury. Have not had any complaints about the bigger suvs I have owned. Oh except gas mileage. Hope this helps here is an update. Gave this car to my daughter going to college. She loves it and its safe. I bought myself a Lexus SUV and I LOVE it. Cant go wrong. My first review sums it up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

the ultimate driving machine even for an SUV. love this car!! the way it drives and handles, awesome! ! If you love to drive .then BMW is the car for you! I have had it almost a year, bought it with 80,000 Miles, it has 95,000 now and it runs great.. car also handles very well in snow..I do know they are expensive to work on, I did buy a warranty and had to use it once....save me $600....so far so good with Warranty Direct Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value