Used 2013 BMW M6 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Unbelievable
Prevously I owned a 2009 M3. The new M6 convertible is light years ahead. Nothing on the market compares to the M6 for the cost of this vehicle. Comfort, styling, options and power, it has it all. This car will be hard to top in 7 years when it's re designed again, but I will be there to get it! If you can afford it BUY IT, if you can't afford it test drive it.
Once you go M6 you will never go back
It's the best bang for the buck 3 years old M6. By the way, make sure you get the full extendend warranty and maintenance for the car.
Best value especially used!
This is a great car I Baught mine new and unfortchently will lose a lot of money. What can I say I use it as a daily driver and I have 88,000 miles in three years and have had no issues with the car. Fuel economy isn't good but it is worth it when you can zoom up to over 100 in just a few seconds and for the size of the car it handles great in all the difference drive settings. My wife has M1 and I get M2 so there's a comfort and sport one. Best air conditioning is ever had and best ventilated seats in ever had. People think it might not hav Aton of space but with the back seats and the removable top we can go make a marketing trip or even buy something huge like a tv and just put the top down. The paint is beautiful I have black. Thanks for reading and I recommend this car completely
