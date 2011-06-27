Used 2008 BMW M6 Convertible Consumer Reviews

This is a great car for the money! I traded a 911 Porsche Cab and a 2005 Aston Martin DB9 coupe - the M6 Convertible delivers the best of both of these cars. The V10 engine has plenty of power matched by electronics and a finely tuned suspension to create a great driving experience on any road. It has the toss-around feel and open sky fun of the Porsche with the size, comfort and presence of the DB9 - but it accommodates 4 riders. This is my first BMW, and I've found the professional reviewer's concerns with iDrive to be somewhat exaggerated. The SMG transmission, also scorned, is easy and engaging to drive. The cock pit ergonomics, including seat comfort are unmatched by any car.

M6 Lady , 03/04/2008

After several BMWs I got my first 6 series in the form of a 2004 645 coupe. I loved that car, the way it handled, the performance etc. Then I decided to drop the top and got a 2007 650 convertible which was even nicer than the 645's engine. After trying M5s and M6s at the BMW Performance Center in SC I was immediately sold. That's when I knew my next car would be an M6. I didn't think there would be that much difference, but it's just amazing! The V10 engine is a dream and SMG is very smooth and responsive. iDrive is even more user friendly than its earlier versions and it's worth the couple of hours it may take you to get fully acquainted with it. Performance lovers, rejoice!