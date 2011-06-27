2019 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Sedan with speed Luvfuel , 03/20/2019 Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful A great sedan when we take the kids but a sports car otherwise. Amazing acceleration and the options are over the top. Paid a bit of premium for the non standard exterior color Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

2019 Bmw M5 Tony Steve , 05/30/2019 Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Okay well, the M5 is a a beautiful car, in my opinion it scored a 10/10 in every aspect. I don't why the other reviews said it lack in Luxary compared to its competitors, like what? It's a BMW they are number one in the game. Don't listen to everyone they're high as a Kit. That's all I wanted to say. If you read this I love you. Hahaha Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Retirement present to myself M5 Lover , 07/31/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful After years of driving a BMW 528 and Porsches to work I spoiled myself. This is a fantastic road car and I love the soft close doors and massaging seats. It has a tremendous amount of power up in the mountains and handles like it is on rails. This car exceeds what I thought it would be like. This is a race car disguised as a luxury car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Brilliant Combination Track Car / Everyday Driver tdracer , 08/11/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I really loved my '07 328xi - and the AWD was great for ski trips. But it was getting a bit long in the tooth and the F30 3 series left me cold. Then I discovered the new M5 and ordered a 2019. This car is brilliant - more power than I'll ever need (but like having it anyway), handles and drives wonderfully, is a fantastic long distance cruiser, and with the addition of a set of all season tires I can drive it year around and take it skiing. Open road, I get around 25 mpg - which is about the same as the 328xi got - and I don't drive it slow. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value