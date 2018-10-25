  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)

2019 BMW M5 Sedan

What's new

  • New Competition version gets a small power bump and sportier handling
  • Apple CarPlay (subscription-based) is now standard
  • Part of the sixth M5 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Turbocharged V8's prodigious thrust
  • All-wheel drive provides excellent stability to balance out the power
  • Supremely supportive and commanding cockpit
  • Smooth yet crisp-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission
  • Daunting number of powertrain and suspension configurations
  • Cabin isn't quite as luxurious as those of some competitors
2019 BMW M5 Sedan pricing

Which M5 does Edmunds recommend?

We'd pick the standard M5 over the Competition trim. The standard M5's high level of performance is already hard to fully explore on public roads, and the Competition model trades away some ride comfort for its sharper handling. Rather than buy the pricier Competition, we'd pay the extra for the two available packages: Driving Assistance Plus and Executive. Skip the pricey carbon-ceramic brakes unless you plan to do a lot of high-performance driving events. (If that's the case, you should probably get the Competition.)

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.6 / 10

Since 1988, the BMW M5 has intrigued driving enthusiasts in the United States with its combination of power, handling precision and four-door practicality. The latest generation of M5 introduced just last year is the most powerful version yet, and it could also be one of the best.

The 2019 M5 packs a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that develops 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. This year's new Competition version ekes out another 17 hp and has a slightly wider torque band, giving it a slight edge in straight-line performance. The sole transmission for the M5 this go-around is an eight-speed automatic. It's as adept at snapping off quick, crisp gear changes as it is at making nearly imperceptible shifts during the daily commute.

A special all-wheel-drive system helps put all that power to use, rather than go to roasting the rear tires all day long. But just in case you're someone who likes to indulge in a roasted tire every once in a while, the M5 has a special rear-drive mode that'll make it readily apparent why BMW decided to make the switch to all-wheel drive. Those familiar with the previous M5 generation should know that this new model is much more dynamically pleasing and engaging to drive. It's still a big sedan, but it hides it pretty well.

The interior is typical BMW — smartly designed and comfortable, but with fewer frills than what you'll find in luxury sedans from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. The seats offer wonderful levels of support and adjustment, and there's no shortage of buttons and switches with which to configure the dizzying amount of system settings. Plenty of features are standard, though BMW still gives you the choice of adding on through a couple of option packages and a handful of extras.

Bottom line: If you'd like to have your sports car and commute in it, too, the M5 is one of the best around. You could even argue it's like two cars in one, if it helps justify the price.

Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW M5 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

2019 BMW M5 models

The 2019 BMW M5 comes in two variants: standard and Competition. Both are equipped with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. It produces 600 horsepower (617 hp for the Competition) and 553 pound-feet of torque. Putting the power to all four wheels is an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, a lightweight carbon roof, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, a power trunklid, 20-way power-adjustable front seats, a head-up display, heated steering wheel and front seats, ambient interior lighting, Apple CarPlay connectivity and a 10.2-inch touchscreen-based navigation system. The M5 comes with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system. Standard safety features include lane departure warning, blind-spot detection and front collision mitigation.

There are two option packages. The Driving Assistance Plus package enhances the onboard safety package by adding active lane keeping assist, front and rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. The Executive package adds a smorgasbord of luxury features such as four-zone climate control, a power rear sunshade with manual side window shades, upgraded front seats with massage and ventilation, heated rear seats, wireless phone charging, an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, automatic soft-close doors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parking and a surround-view camera system.

Numerous stand-alone options that span performance, luxury and safety features are available. These include larger 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a night vision camera, a rear-seat entertainment system, a sunroof and a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The M Driver's package raises the top speed of the M5 to 189 mph (from 155 mph) and includes a day of professional track driving instruction.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW M5 (turbo 4.4L V8 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.6 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology8.5

Driving

9.0
Performance is the name of the game with the M5 and, hoo boy, does it deliver. It accelerates, brakes and handles with as much exhilaration as it does with ease. You can count on one hand how many cars perform on this level without sacrificing refinement — and still have fingers left.

Acceleration

9.0
In one word: impressive. In routine conditions, the M5 accelerates smoothly and is as docile as any other luxury sedan. But when you wood the gas pedal, this 4,300-pound luxury sedan blasts to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. It's a very impressive result and shows it's marginally quicker than its AMG E63 rival.

Braking

8.5
Our test M5 had the carbon-ceramic brakes and, in our testing, came to a stop from 60 mph in 99 feet. That's an appropriately short distance for a high-performance car with summer tires. The brake pedal is appropriately weighted and feels smooth and predictable around town, with none of the squeal or grabbiness that can plague carbon-ceramic brakes.

Steering

8.0
The steering is accurate with the right amount of effort and response in each drive mode. You won't get a whole lot of feedback when the front tires surrender grip, but very few cars do nowadays. On the highway, the M5 tracks straight and requires little attention to maintain a straight heading.

Handling

9.0
As the best M5s have always done, this latest M5 provides exemplary handling with seemingly little loss in daily drivability. In the regular all-wheel-drive mode, there seems to be an endless supply of grip. AWD enhances the car's handling rather than compensating for it. Switching to rear-wheel drive reveals that the car is still pleasingly balanced.

Drivability

9.0
The M5's main goal is performance, yet the car requires no additional effort to drive it. The engine has no dips or lulls in its power delivery, and transmission shifts are smooth yet quick. The M5 is easy to maneuver into tight spots. Few cars have the kind of range of luxury to sport. It's stunning, really.

Comfort

8.5
Considering the impressive performance, sacrifices to comfort are comparably minimal. Very few cars can boast that they're as adept on a racetrack as at transporting passengers in luxury for hours at a time. The M5 personifies the proverbial athlete in a three-piece suit.

Seat comfort

9.0
The M5's front seats are aggressively bolstered to keep you firmly anchored when cornering, and the seatback bolsters are adjustable. Yet with massage and ventilation, they are also quite comfortable. This is a car you can drive for many hours on end.

Ride comfort

8.0
The M5's ride quality is sufficiently compliant when in Comfort mode. In the Sport setting, it stiffens up more. But even in its most aggressive mode, the M5's ride quality is not objectionable.

Noise & vibration

9.0
There's enough sound insulation to maintain the M5's luxury status, but not so much that it isolates you from the car's high-performance goodness. You get a lovely V8 baritone growl with the windows up. Power them down and hit Sport Plus, and the resulting sound is as intoxicating as any sports car's.

Climate control

8.0
In everyday driving, the climate control system easily maintains your preferred temperature and requires very little adjustment. But the system's effectiveness seems to drop off when you're driving the car hard, resulting in the cabin getting a bit stifling. The seat ventilation could be stronger, too.

Interior

8.5
The metamorphosis from the standard 5 Series to the M5 results in a suitable amount of interior sportiness that doesn't come off as gimmicky. The materials quality is impeccable and meets expectations for a $100,000-plus luxury sedan. Like the exterior, the cabin slyly hides the car's sporting potential.

Ease of use

8.5
Buttons and knobs are well placed and labeled for easy operation. It helps that most everything is canted toward the driver. Using advanced functions such as adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist is as easy as it gets. The same goes for the programmable drive mode shortcut buttons on the steering wheel.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Pleasingly, the aggressive side seat bolsters don't intrude too much. The sport seats in other high-performance cars often make it harder to get in than the M5's seats do. The front door openings are wide, and rear passengers won't have to stoop much to clear the sloping rear roofline.

Driving position

8.0
Average-sized adults will have no problem finding their ideal driving position. The amount of adjustments and their range should satisfy most, but taller occupants may feel the seat height is just a bit too high for a high-performance car.

Roominess

8.0
Your body will tell you that the M5 fits snugly, like a tailored suit, but your other senses will say it's roomy and spacious up front. That's perfect for a sport sedan. The rear seats have room for adults up to about 6 feet tall.

Visibility

8.5
The front roof pillars are on the thick side, but their placement minimizes obstruction of your view. Elsewhere, there's enough visibility to give excellent situational awareness around the car. The surround-view camera system takes any guesswork out of maneuvering in tight spots.

Quality

9.0
Inside and out, the BMW M5 is top-notch when it comes to quality. We have a difficult time finding fault with anything, which is just what we'd expect from a top-tier midsize performance sedan.

Utility

8.0
As you'd expect, the M5 is as good in regard to storage as the 5 Series on which it is based. With this in mind, it exceeds expectations for a vehicle with this sort of performance, giving it a level of convenience that is rare.

Small-item storage

7.5
There are just enough bins and pockets to hold your personal items, and the inclusion of a wireless charging pad means you still get full use of your cupholders. The door pockets are deep but not particularly long because BMW also includes a bottle holder in the doors.

Cargo space

9.0
There's plenty of trunk space in the M5, and it's shaped such that there are few obstructions. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seats add a bit more flexibility for longer or bulkier objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH anchors are easy to locate and access. The front seats are unusually thick, however, and may impede the installation and use of a large rear-facing infant seat.

Technology

8.5
Operating the latest technology features is made easy by thoughtful user interfaces and intuitive menus. BMW's latest iDrive deserves a lot of praise. The main drawback is the unavailability of Android Auto. Apple CarPlay users will enjoy the wireless implementation in this car.

Smartphone integration

8.0
BMW offers wireless use of Apple CarPlay. You just pair it with the system and drop it in the wireless charging pad. The touchscreen is a huge plus for CarPlay, as well. But there is a similarly huge drawback: Android Auto is not available, and you have to pay an annual subscription to get CarPlay.

Driver aids

9.0
The adaptive cruise control functions as smoothly as a human driver and maintains its speed on steep downhill grades. The lane keeping assist is also excellent. The M5 stays in its lane so well that it feels as if the road has a gentle U shape that keeps the car centered.

Voice control

8.0
Voice recognition through BMW's native system is as good as any other. Apple users will still likely prefer to use Siri via CarPlay, though, since you can use more conventional speech. But it only works as long as you have an internet connection.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW M5.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • acceleration
  • value
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Sedan with speed
Luvfuel,
Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

A great sedan when we take the kids but a sports car otherwise. Amazing acceleration and the options are over the top. Paid a bit of premium for the non standard exterior color

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 Bmw M5
Tony Steve,
Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Okay well, the M5 is a a beautiful car, in my opinion it scored a 10/10 in every aspect. I don’t why the other reviews said it lack in Luxary compared to its competitors, like what? It’s a BMW they are number one in the game. Don’t listen to everyone they're high as a Kit. That’s all I wanted to say. If you read this I love you. Hahaha

5 out of 5 stars, Retirement present to myself
M5 Lover,
4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

After years of driving a BMW 528 and Porsches to work I spoiled myself. This is a fantastic road car and I love the soft close doors and massaging seats. It has a tremendous amount of power up in the mountains and handles like it is on rails. This car exceeds what I thought it would be like. This is a race car disguised as a luxury car!

5 out of 5 stars, Brilliant Combination Track Car / Everyday Driver
tdracer,
4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

I really loved my '07 328xi - and the AWD was great for ski trips. But it was getting a bit long in the tooth and the F30 3 series left me cold. Then I discovered the new M5 and ordered a 2019. This car is brilliant - more power than I'll ever need (but like having it anyway), handles and drives wonderfully, is a fantastic long distance cruiser, and with the addition of a set of all season tires I can drive it year around and take it skiing. Open road, I get around 25 mpg - which is about the same as the 328xi got - and I don't drive it slow.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$102,700
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower600 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all for sale
Competition 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
Competition 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$110,000
MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower617 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 BMW M5 Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite M5 safety features:

Evasion Aid
Helps mitigate an accident by proactively swerving, if appropriate, to avoid a front collision.
Traffic Jam Assistant
Keeps the car centered in the lane and following the car in front when in stop-and-go traffic.
Active Protection System
Proactively tensions safety belts, closes windows and sunroof, and activates the brakes when an imminent accident is detected.

BMW M5 vs. the competition

BMW M5 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S is the most natural competitor to the BMW M5. Both have turbocharged V8s, all-wheel drive and at least 600 horsepower. From a performance standpoint, these rivals couldn't be more evenly matched. And aside from the Benz's interior looking slightly classier — a point that some might even debate — it would be a toss-up to pick a winner between the two.

Compare BMW M5 & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

BMW M5 vs. Audi RS 7

Audi's RS 7 is technically a sportback (it has a slanted hatch in lieu of a trunk), but it's still a natural competitor for the BMW M5. The RS 7 is the much older model of the two, having debuted in 2013 with only mild updates along the way. With 560 horsepower, it's plenty fast, but it falls behind the latest crop of super sedans such as the M5. The RS 7's styling is timeless, but rear headroom isn't as good as the M5's.

Compare BMW M5 & Audi RS 7 features

BMW M5 vs. Tesla Model S

Most people wouldn't compare an electric car to a fire-breathing, 600-hp gas guzzler, but the Tesla Model S P100D is not your stereotypical electron user. Its electric motors put out the equivalent of 760 horsepower, which is enough to rocket the Model S to 60 mph in a claimed 2.5 seconds. That's more than a half-second quicker than the blindingly quick M5. You miss out on the glorious engine and exhaust sounds, but at these speeds, you'd be hard-pressed to remember.

Compare BMW M5 & Tesla Model S features

More about the 2019 BMW M5

The 2019 BMW M5 is an ultra-sporty four-door sedan in an exclusive segment. Unlike other BMWs with their myriad tiers, design types, packages and stand-alone options, the M5 is pretty straightforward to configure. There are just two packages — one bundling advanced safety, and the other a number of luxury and convenience features — and a short list of stand-alone options.

The 2019 M5 comes in two models: standard and Competition. The standard model is pretty well loaded, and both make use of the same ludicrously powerful twin-turbo V8 engine, though the Competition model squeezes out an extra 17 horsepower on top of the already generous 600 on tap. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is the special all-wheel-drive system that can operate in rear-drive mode should the desire arise. Some of the other standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, 20-way power front sport seats, a head-up display, heated steering wheel and front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system and a 10.2-inch touchscreen-based navigation system.

Moving up to the Competition model delivers mostly gains in the handling department. Upgrades include stiffer engine mounts, a lower ride height with stiffer springs and retuned adaptive dampers, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, and slightly modified front and rear suspension links. The exterior differences are pretty minor with gloss-black front grilles, mirror caps, rear lower valance, and a spoiler as well as a new sport exhaust. The Competition also comes with lighter 20-inch forged wheels. Options available on the Competition model essentially mirror those of the standard car.

If you don't plan to do heavy performance-driving events with the M5, then the standard car will be more than enough for the road and have a slightly more comfortable ride. However, if you are planning to frequently attend such events, then we might recommend the ceramic brake option on top of moving up to the Competition model. This is a heavy car that needs a lot of brake to slow down.

Compared with other super sedans in this segment, the 2019 M5 is one of the more competitively priced options. It becomes a little less competitive, ironically, when you jump up to the Competition model. Some of the other cars' interiors might feel more luxurious than the comparatively simple BMW cabin, but the M5 undoubtedly ranks among the best in bang for the bucks. When you're ready to buy, Edmunds has all the right shopping tools to help you find the perfect 2019 BMW M5 for your fast-moving family.

2019 BMW M5 Sedan Overview

The 2019 BMW M5 Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and Competition 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW M5 Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW M5 Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 M5 Sedan 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 M5 Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW M5 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 M5 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Competition, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 BMW M5 Sedan here.

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles