2019 BMW M5 Consumer Reviews
Sedan with speed
A great sedan when we take the kids but a sports car otherwise. Amazing acceleration and the options are over the top. Paid a bit of premium for the non standard exterior color
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
2019 Bmw M5
Okay well, the M5 is a a beautiful car, in my opinion it scored a 10/10 in every aspect. I don’t why the other reviews said it lack in Luxary compared to its competitors, like what? It’s a BMW they are number one in the game. Don’t listen to everyone they're high as a Kit. That’s all I wanted to say. If you read this I love you. Hahaha
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Retirement present to myself
After years of driving a BMW 528 and Porsches to work I spoiled myself. This is a fantastic road car and I love the soft close doors and massaging seats. It has a tremendous amount of power up in the mountains and handles like it is on rails. This car exceeds what I thought it would be like. This is a race car disguised as a luxury car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Brilliant Combination Track Car / Everyday Driver
I really loved my '07 328xi - and the AWD was great for ski trips. But it was getting a bit long in the tooth and the F30 3 series left me cold. Then I discovered the new M5 and ordered a 2019. This car is brilliant - more power than I'll ever need (but like having it anyway), handles and drives wonderfully, is a fantastic long distance cruiser, and with the addition of a set of all season tires I can drive it year around and take it skiing. Open road, I get around 25 mpg - which is about the same as the 328xi got - and I don't drive it slow.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
One quick ride
The car provides a very high level of performance, decent fuel economy, and a whole Lotta fun. I’ve driven at 500 miles and averaged just under 20 miles per gallon. Not bad for over 600 hp.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the M5
Related 2019 BMW M5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 X6 M
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW X4
- BMW X5 2019
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2020 XE