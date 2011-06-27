Used 2013 BMW M5 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2013 M5 Loaded
So far so good. Had the car for about a week. Family of 5 fits comfortable entertainment system in the rear. Rides smooth and power on command. Fun to drive. Car goes from your daily driver to fun and enthusiastic car with the push of a button. Love the car and design.
Great Weekend Car - Amazing Power and Handling
I bought this car about a month ago with 28K miles on it and all records in tact. This car works perfectly for weekend drives around the city and especially on the freeway. It is also great for weekend trips out of town in 'comfort' mode. For a large car it handles well, and it has incredible power. I have had other sports cars before, which may have been a bit more nimble, but this one puts the biggest smile on my face when I merge onto the freeway. The car feels super solid and the audio is amazing. I love that this car is beautiful because it has a tasteful design inside and out - it isn't overdone and edgey (gaudy, if you will) like many other new cars these days (yep, Lexus (front grill) and Cadillac (all of it) hurts my eyes).
Happy
Great large car
M5 Get one.
