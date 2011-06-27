Used 2018 BMW M2 Consumer Reviews

I trades a 2015 BMW M4 which held its value pretty well. This car is so much more entertaining to drive. It is a great car, so far excellent 22-24 mpg driving around town, got 29.4 on 250 mile trip to mountains. Best description it is an analog car in a digital world... old school handling and performance. Limited options available, I got Executive package, sunroof, DCT transmission and Performance exhaust. (Which were only options). List price $67k discounted to $60k. When I searched it was one of last 2018 M2's for sale in US. Resale is very high due to limited production and availability in US. Only 1855 2018 BMW M2s cars sold in US. Even harder to get the new 2019 waiting lists at dealers are 6 months . Only downside is that it doesn't have full safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot and cross traffic alerts. It does have lane warning and front collision. I would highly recommend this car

Anthony , 07/22/2019 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

This is a very special car, it’s more old school with rear wheel drive and tons of power. The M2 is BMW at its best. It’s a drivers car for people that love to be involved with their cars. I am really impressed how comfortable it is up front with plenty of space and the ride is firm, but not jarring. I picked up my 2018 M2 with only 3900 miles on it. It’s like brand new and I saved $12k off the sticker. I was surprised that if you drive it in comfort mode and let the automatic do the shifting I can get 30 mpg. I would drive it easy and really watch my speed it does quite well with gas. On the other hand, if you want to get crazy 😝 put it in sport mode and paddle shift yourself this car is just a blast to drive!!! Let everybody else drive their oversized trucks and suvs, I will always take my glorious BMW M2 😁