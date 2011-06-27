Used 1999 BMW M Convertible Consumer Reviews
M Roadster - Has High Fun Quotient
This has been an excellent date car or fun car for us as a couple. It has been primarily driven by a Frustrated Soccer Mom on weekends - she has been reliving her high school years in a convertible!
Almost perfect
Have had no significant problems in over 72,000 miles of ownership... however, passenger seat belt is designed to accomodate a child seat (which numerous stickers in the car warn you not to use)and belt locks-up if pulled out too far...not good when wearing heavy winter clothing. Rear view mirror is badly located and too big...blocks right front vision in turns and off ramps...I replaced it with a smaller one. The factory clear coat paint job chips extremely easily...car looks sand- blasted within months.
Awsome car
This car is excitement on wheels!! It is just an awsome car to drive as well as look at. The cornering ability will amaze you. Just grit your teeth and turn the wheel. I've had a lot of toys but this is the ultimate for the money.
Really good bang for your buck!
Bought certified car! Only problem was fuel sending unit which was replaced @ n/c. Car hauls it! Wish it had better console with cup-holder
A Real Roadster
I've owned my M Roadster for seven years and still love it. The retro styling still turns heads and the car is still rock solid. Blinding fast to 60 because of the wonderful torque, it's equally impressive in the important 50-80 range. If you want techno-gadgets, buy something from Japan, but if you like to drive, this is your car. These 1998-2001 cars have bottomed out in price and will soon start appreciating.
