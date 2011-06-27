Used 2017 BMW i3 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
i3 Hatchback
60 Ah 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$39,554*
Total Cash Price
$19,551
w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$50,234*
Total Cash Price
$24,830
4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
True Cost to Own
$50,234*
Total Cash Price
$24,830
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 i3 Hatchback 60 Ah 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$5,400
|Maintenance
|$517
|$2,343
|$1,263
|$1,326
|$1,792
|$7,241
|Repairs
|$975
|$1,490
|$1,607
|$1,732
|$1,865
|$7,669
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,228
|Financing
|$1,051
|$846
|$626
|$392
|$141
|$3,056
|Depreciation
|$4,544
|$2,309
|$2,031
|$1,801
|$1,616
|$12,301
|Fuel
|$501
|$516
|$531
|$547
|$564
|$2,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,669
|$8,593
|$7,178
|$6,950
|$7,164
|$39,554
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 i3 Hatchback w/Range Extender 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$1,454
|$6,858
|Maintenance
|$657
|$2,976
|$1,604
|$1,684
|$2,276
|$9,196
|Repairs
|$1,238
|$1,892
|$2,041
|$2,200
|$2,369
|$9,740
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,560
|Financing
|$1,335
|$1,074
|$795
|$498
|$179
|$3,881
|Depreciation
|$5,771
|$2,932
|$2,579
|$2,287
|$2,052
|$15,622
|Fuel
|$636
|$655
|$674
|$695
|$716
|$3,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,280
|$10,913
|$9,116
|$8,827
|$9,098
|$50,234
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 i3
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW i3 in Virginia is:not available
