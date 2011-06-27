Estimated values
2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,412
|$10,049
|$11,529
|Clean
|$6,914
|$9,359
|$10,715
|Average
|$5,919
|$7,979
|$9,088
|Rough
|$4,924
|$6,598
|$7,460
Estimated values
2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,196
|$6,385
|$7,607
|Clean
|$3,914
|$5,947
|$7,070
|Average
|$3,351
|$5,070
|$5,996
|Rough
|$2,788
|$4,193
|$4,922
Estimated values
2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE 4dr Cab Plus 4 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,486
|$3,662
|$3,773
|Clean
|$3,252
|$3,410
|$3,507
|Average
|$2,784
|$2,907
|$2,974
|Rough
|$2,316
|$2,404
|$2,442