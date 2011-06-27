Estimated values
2019 Mazda 6 Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,818
|$25,967
|$28,693
|Clean
|$23,424
|$25,545
|$28,203
|Average
|$22,637
|$24,700
|$27,223
|Rough
|$21,849
|$23,855
|$26,243
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,912
|$19,906
|$22,418
|Clean
|$17,616
|$19,582
|$22,035
|Average
|$17,023
|$18,934
|$21,269
|Rough
|$16,431
|$18,286
|$20,504
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,563
|$21,558
|$24,078
|Clean
|$19,240
|$21,207
|$23,666
|Average
|$18,593
|$20,506
|$22,844
|Rough
|$17,946
|$19,804
|$22,021
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,598
|$23,753
|$26,478
|Clean
|$21,241
|$23,367
|$26,026
|Average
|$20,527
|$22,594
|$25,121
|Rough
|$19,813
|$21,821
|$24,217
Estimated values
2019 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,815
|$17,663
|$19,989
|Clean
|$15,553
|$17,375
|$19,647
|Average
|$15,030
|$16,801
|$18,965
|Rough
|$14,508
|$16,226
|$18,282