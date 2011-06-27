Used 2017 BMW 7 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
7 Series Sedan
740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$149,013*
Total Cash Price
$102,403
750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$129,066*
Total Cash Price
$88,695
740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$122,026*
Total Cash Price
$83,857
750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$165,440*
Total Cash Price
$113,691
7 Series M760i xDrive
M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$117,333*
Total Cash Price
$80,632
7 Series Hybrid
740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$149,013*
Total Cash Price
$102,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 7 Series Sedan 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,263
|$2,330
|$2,402
|$2,473
|$2,548
|$12,015
|Maintenance
|$714
|$6,055
|$1,138
|$3,009
|$7,258
|$18,174
|Repairs
|$1,582
|$2,416
|$2,606
|$2,807
|$3,023
|$12,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,387
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,621
|Financing
|$5,507
|$4,430
|$3,278
|$2,051
|$742
|$16,007
|Depreciation
|$23,264
|$13,688
|$11,694
|$9,964
|$8,506
|$67,117
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,041
|$32,402
|$24,702
|$23,994
|$25,875
|$149,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 7 Series Sedan 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,207
|$10,407
|Maintenance
|$618
|$5,245
|$986
|$2,606
|$6,287
|$15,741
|Repairs
|$1,371
|$2,092
|$2,257
|$2,431
|$2,618
|$10,769
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,666
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,869
|Financing
|$4,770
|$3,837
|$2,839
|$1,777
|$642
|$13,864
|Depreciation
|$20,150
|$11,856
|$10,129
|$8,631
|$7,368
|$58,133
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,413
|$28,064
|$21,395
|$20,782
|$22,411
|$129,066
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 7 Series Sedan 740i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,853
|$1,908
|$1,967
|$2,025
|$2,086
|$9,839
|Maintenance
|$584
|$4,959
|$932
|$2,464
|$5,944
|$14,882
|Repairs
|$1,296
|$1,978
|$2,134
|$2,298
|$2,475
|$10,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,412
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$4,603
|Financing
|$4,509
|$3,628
|$2,684
|$1,680
|$607
|$13,108
|Depreciation
|$19,051
|$11,209
|$9,576
|$8,160
|$6,966
|$54,962
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,427
|$26,534
|$20,228
|$19,649
|$21,189
|$122,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 7 Series Sedan 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,513
|$2,587
|$2,666
|$2,745
|$2,828
|$13,340
|Maintenance
|$792
|$6,723
|$1,263
|$3,340
|$8,058
|$20,177
|Repairs
|$1,757
|$2,682
|$2,893
|$3,116
|$3,356
|$13,804
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,981
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$6,241
|Financing
|$6,114
|$4,918
|$3,639
|$2,277
|$823
|$17,772
|Depreciation
|$25,828
|$15,197
|$12,983
|$11,063
|$9,444
|$74,516
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$46,675
|$35,973
|$27,425
|$26,639
|$28,727
|$165,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 7 Series M760i xDrive M760i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (6.6L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,782
|$1,835
|$1,891
|$1,947
|$2,006
|$9,461
|Maintenance
|$562
|$4,768
|$896
|$2,369
|$5,715
|$14,310
|Repairs
|$1,246
|$1,902
|$2,052
|$2,210
|$2,380
|$9,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,242
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,426
|Financing
|$4,336
|$3,488
|$2,581
|$1,615
|$584
|$12,604
|Depreciation
|$18,318
|$10,778
|$9,208
|$7,846
|$6,698
|$52,848
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,103
|$25,513
|$19,450
|$18,893
|$20,374
|$117,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 7 Series Hybrid 740e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,263
|$2,330
|$2,402
|$2,473
|$2,548
|$12,015
|Maintenance
|$714
|$6,055
|$1,138
|$3,009
|$7,258
|$18,174
|Repairs
|$1,582
|$2,416
|$2,606
|$2,807
|$3,023
|$12,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,387
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,621
|Financing
|$5,507
|$4,430
|$3,278
|$2,051
|$742
|$16,007
|Depreciation
|$23,264
|$13,688
|$11,694
|$9,964
|$8,506
|$67,117
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,041
|$32,402
|$24,702
|$23,994
|$25,875
|$149,013
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW 7 Series in Virginia is:not available
