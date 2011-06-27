Used 2015 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Second 7 Series and Still Loving it!
I recently traded in my 2010 750 Li to get the 2015 model. I loved my 2010, but am head over heels for the 2015. I was fortunate to find a model with many options included. This just gives me more toys to play with! This is a magnificent car, but it is a BMW and that means it's a driver's car. It has all the luxury appointments that you could want, but that 445hp V8 is a beast that needs to be driven to be appreciated. The car offers all of the occupants many creature comforts, so no one will be disappointed or feel left out while enjoying the pampering that the car provides. I owned an S Class for ten years and while I so enjoyed that car, I enjoyed true driving engagement more and moved over to the 7 Series. Spending this much on a car, you might expect a super comfortable ride and all of the luxury appointments.... Even though BMW is more focused on comfort with the 7, at it's core it is still a BMW - a drivers car. It's not for everyone, especially in this segment. I can guarantee if you decide to get one, the driving and luxury experience will be both engaging and exhilarating.
Truly An Ultimate Driving Machine
Just bought my 3rd used 750Li (2015 this time). This car is a perfect blend between luxury and sport. I always go out and drive other luxury cars once in a while, but it amazes me that when I get back into my car right after test driving another car I tell myself "Why did I even test drive the other luxury car". For me no other luxury car has been able to lure me out of a 750Li. Two of my friends have driven my car and are now proud and very happy owners of a 750Li. One thing I would fault the 750Li for is that their twin turbos and rear suspensions seem to give out a little too early, but I always buy either a CPO or a third party premium extended servic plan which covers these at no cost to me.
After 15 months, still as stunning as ever!
This is a very high end car that is big and luxurious and can hit 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds! Both my wife and I are spirited drivers and the performance is awesome. The first thing that I noticed, when we bought this car in September 2015, was the obvious high quality of the interior finish. Clearly, top grade materials and beautiful fit and finish. Very quiet and luxurious, but when you put your foot down, the handling is superb and the forward motion blurry! We have the M Sport package which really means just different trim. Handling is controlled and exceptionally positive. This big car handles like its smaller stable mates and it is very true that BMW makes cars for people who like driving. The sides of the front seats can be electrically adjusted to give side support and the various modes comfort/sport etc all offer different experiences. We have two friends that both have S Classes and while these are also superb cars, our preference is still for our 750i. I love the free servicing, including brakes. We all have different choices and preferences, but I can only say that for us, this vehicle has not one single negative and many many positives.
Massive oil leak just out of warranty
I own a 2015 BMW 740 Lxi X drive M package with 44K miles. Just developed a $2,800 oil leak. Just out of warranty and BMW would not cover. Dealer reduced 50% to $1,400 but still more $ than local specialist BMW shops. Known failure of oil filter housing gasket. All shops said common and known failure. One shop said they had two others with same repair in shop when I called. Also warned of oil pan and valve cover gasket failure. Car was always serviced and well cared for. 4 year and 40K and expensive failure, known issue. I have had BMW's before, never again. 7 series is no flagship and BMW is not the ultimate driving machine. I have owned 5 Mercedes and never had an issue like this (one brake caliper replacement). Dealer said oil leak was a 8 on a scale of 1-10.
Great Performance; Lackluster Interior
We are in the market for a new luxury car and have narrowed our choices to three: The Audi, BMW and Mercedes. We have lots of snow where we live so we are considering those cars and the Mercedes model that is "snow worthy" So far we have test driven the Audi A8, V6 and V8 models and the BMW 7 Series V8. We much preferred the V8 Audi over the V6 so we did not bother testing a V6 in the BMW. We have not yet driven the Mercedes. We have not decided on a car yet. While both cars were fun to drive, we liked the driving and handling of the BMW better than the Audi. We also liked the trunk space in the BMW. But the interior of the Audi was more luxurious than the BMW and the ride more comfortable for long distances. The front seats in the Audi are also a little wider. We are smaller people and don't need such wide seats, but if you are a bigger person, that might make a difference for you. The camera and navigation screen in the BMW is much clearer than in the Audi. We thought that Audi has a little "catching up" to do with the technology. There are rumors of a new Audi being launched this fall. If the navigation screen and the trunk size were comparable to the BMW, we would pick the Audi. Perhaps the Mercedes will change our minds on both. We don't know that yet. We found the leasing structure of the cars interesting. While we can purchase the Audi for about $10,000 less than the BMW, the lease payments are the same for both cars, making the residual value of the BMW about $25,000 more than the Audi should we want to buy it at the end of the lease. So if you want to lease with the option of buying the car at the end, the Audi is the much better choice with the residual value at about $41,000 vs the BMW at $69,000.
