Used 1995 BMW 7 Series 750iL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.4/451.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room41.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight4496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Dark Blue
  • Dark Green II
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Madeira Black
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
