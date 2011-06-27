  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 7 Series
  4. Used 1991 BMW 7 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 BMW 7 Series 750iL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 7 Series
Overview
See 7 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Nautic Green
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Titan Red
  • Alpine White II
See 7 Series Inventory

Related Used 1991 BMW 7 Series 750iL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles