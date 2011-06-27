Used 2016 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

What more can a guy want?? Red 640I xDrive convertable.... every gadget and a wolf in sheeps clothing. Luxurious , heavy head turner. Haven't seen another on the road in over a week. Rare ??? expensive ! Love driving it. Very comfortable front seats and decent trunk space. Stereo is OK but I've had better. The digital display is amazing watching the entire display turn fire engine red when placed in sport or sport plus. The exhaust sings.... push me . Like I said car of my dreams. Perfect mid life crisis automobile... Oh I'm amazed at the MPG. So far about 29 Still smiling After owning for 5 months. Car takes time to warm up when weather is cold. Though the heat goes on right away and blows cold air. Heated steering wheel is a major plus. When it rains and it gets cold the gas cap freezes and can't open until it warms up. Getting in and out can be a circus act as the seats sit very low but fine once your in the car. Finish is still perfect even after a few months of cold weather of ice and snow. Car can get up and go with little effort. In 5 months I've still only seen a handful on the road. Still smiling.

theandrew , 11/07/2016 640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

3 of 6 people found this review helpful

I am a big fan of BMW and have had several of their models in the past and still have a 118d in the UK and an X5 from the same year, but I have to say that I was not a fan of this particular car will not be renewing my lease. It accelerates and brakes fantastically and has a surprisingly roomy trunk for weekend trips. There was also plenty of headroom for my 6'1" body and with the 17,000 miles I've had this car there were no issues with it and it was plenty fuel efficient. It'll also do 110 mph on a straight highway all day long and it's quiet for a convertible. But either because of it's enormous weight (over 4,200 pounds) or the fact that it is a convertible and thus not as stiff, no matter what mode the car is in the car is really too wobbly and you feel this from lane changes, slightly twisty roads, and definitely on mountain roads. Because of this, I feel this is more of a highway cruiser than a sports car, I wouldn't even call it sporty. It rolls around like a boat and I hated the way the car felt when the road even got remotely twisty. Another thing that takes away from the sporty DNA I typically associate with BMW is the fact that the it has BMW's fantastic new 8-Speed transmission, but you really have no idea what the engine is doing because you could barely feel or hear the engine. I also had major gripes with the value because besides the LCD dashboard screen, the interior didn't feel any bit as different as the interior of my X5 from the same year, which was much cheaper and has the same engine. The X5 even had a plus on this thing because it had these interior mood lights which made you feel like you were in a nightclub or something. The entertainment was also the same in that the stereo wasn't any better, and there weren't any more features as what I could work out. Overall I thought this car was fast and comfortable on a highway, dependable and efficient, but also too expensive, boring, and the handling is terrible.