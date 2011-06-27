Used 2012 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Wonderful combination of attributes
The new 650 is surely a GT but it seems like more to me. I can explain best via comparison. It handles and pulls better than my Aston Martin. The cabin is richer than all but 65-level AMG cars. Technical geekiness is on par with a 911. On the other hand, it is not a rare British sculpture but it will have much greater reliability. It is not an S65 but feels better and costs way less. It is surely no 911 in terms of handling, but styling and grace, and lack of pretentious attitude give it the nod. I was ready for a less-involved driving experience, and the 650 is perfect. It is a demanding ride only until I am ready to just relax. I used to need 2 different cars for that.
Fun to drive but burns oil and idles rough
I brought a brand new factory ordered 2012 650i 8 speed automatic with heads up display and drivers assist package and LED headlights-sport packaged 20 inch rims with manufacture date 11/2011. Fun to drive with nice design in/out until the low oil level indicator warning came on at 3248 odometer miles. Classic BMW dealership where I bought the car told me it was normal even though the car had short lived 1-2 sec of clanking noice on cold start and rough idle, evident with bottle water in cup holder. Dealership put one quart of oil. 3200 miles later I am low on oil again. Dealership put another quart of oil. Again I am back for 3rd quart of oil at 2794 miles later with 9610 odometer miles!
I love this car!
I bought this car used, with 25,000 miles on it, four years ago. Now it has 88,000 miles and I was considering trading it in for something a little more practical (more seating) but I just can't let it go. Instead of getting a new X3 or X5 I'll just have to settle for a used one. I want to slow down the mileage on this one. This car has given me no trouble but several years of wonderful driving enjoyment. It is definitely a driver's car. The B & O sound system is incredible. I regularly get compliments from strangers about how beautiful it is. I gave my colleague a ride to pick up his 2015 Porsche 911 at the dealer and he was impressed with how nice it rode and quiet it was compared to his car. I live in the country and commute 80 miles round trip 2-3 days per week. I often avoid the freeway so that I can drive the whole way on the back roads. The only drawback, the back seat is really only a fancy place to put stuff. Nobody really fits back there. If you don't need more than two seats, this is an awesome car for handling, speed, comfort, sound and it's averaging 23 mpg!
