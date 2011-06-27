Used 2012 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Wonderful combination of attributes doctorevil2 , 04/19/2012 24 of 24 people found this review helpful The new 650 is surely a GT but it seems like more to me. I can explain best via comparison. It handles and pulls better than my Aston Martin. The cabin is richer than all but 65-level AMG cars. Technical geekiness is on par with a 911. On the other hand, it is not a rare British sculpture but it will have much greater reliability. It is not an S65 but feels better and costs way less. It is surely no 911 in terms of handling, but styling and grace, and lack of pretentious attitude give it the nod. I was ready for a less-involved driving experience, and the 650 is perfect. It is a demanding ride only until I am ready to just relax. I used to need 2 different cars for that. Report Abuse

Fun to drive but burns oil and idles rough getngo , 09/30/2012 23 of 37 people found this review helpful I brought a brand new factory ordered 2012 650i 8 speed automatic with heads up display and drivers assist package and LED headlights-sport packaged 20 inch rims with manufacture date 11/2011. Fun to drive with nice design in/out until the low oil level indicator warning came on at 3248 odometer miles. Classic BMW dealership where I bought the car told me it was normal even though the car had short lived 1-2 sec of clanking noice on cold start and rough idle, evident with bottle water in cup holder. Dealership put one quart of oil. 3200 miles later I am low on oil again. Dealership put another quart of oil. Again I am back for 3rd quart of oil at 2794 miles later with 9610 odometer miles!