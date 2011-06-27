Used 2012 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Awesome nautictalk , 02/29/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I currently own a 750il and a Range Rover Supercharged. And I have had other vehicles like the Mercedes 320CLK convertible. But I must say, next to the RR, the new 650 convertible is the best car I have ever owned. I wanted the 2011 model, but felt it was just a tad too small for me. But the enlarged the new model signficantly and redesigned many signficant features. It drives like a big car and a sports car. Its sexy and really fun to drive. Very fast and love the rumble of the exhaust. The app option is great as I can listen to Pandora on my iPhone Very fast. And if you set the ride to comfort, it drives smooth and comfy. More so than the 750i. I highly recommend this car. Report Abuse

Very enjoyable to drive but really a 2 seater Steve P. , 12/17/2017 650i 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I truly enjoy driving this car. The handling and acceleration are wonderful. Exhilarating. was disappointed that Android Auto is not enabled, but I can connect via Bluetooth. Tire wear does appear to be a concern as there is a sticker from BMW on the windshield to expect 20k or less. When tires run more than $1300/set of 4 it is a consideration for cost of maintenance. There is also no spare, so get run flats or risk getting stuck. At my height, no one can sit behind me, and as long as your passenger is small, you could travel with 2 passengers. No one buys this car to share the experience with more than one, and I love my BMW. I would buy it again. It is a wonderful car to drive and makes me smile every day. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

What a fine vehicle from going from a Porsche Scot , 02/24/2018 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Hitting 70 this year I decided to go with comfort and still having the performance I liked with my Porsche I had for 12 years. It hit all the marks. The acceleration, the cornering, the luxury and styling of this machine all are amazing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Disappointing randzz , 12/18/2014 20 of 24 people found this review helpful My 640I was the worst car I ever owned. The computer system went out causing the vehicle to malfunction. They replaced it. The windows would not go up in the rain. They tried to fix it but continued to be a problem. The navigation system is the worst. I got tired of all the problems and traded it in at 7000 miles. While driving it to the Chevy dealership to trade it in the computer system went blank and 1 at a time all the systems went black. Absolutely the worst car I have ever owned. Report Abuse