Used 2012 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Awesome
I currently own a 750il and a Range Rover Supercharged. And I have had other vehicles like the Mercedes 320CLK convertible. But I must say, next to the RR, the new 650 convertible is the best car I have ever owned. I wanted the 2011 model, but felt it was just a tad too small for me. But the enlarged the new model signficantly and redesigned many signficant features. It drives like a big car and a sports car. Its sexy and really fun to drive. Very fast and love the rumble of the exhaust. The app option is great as I can listen to Pandora on my iPhone Very fast. And if you set the ride to comfort, it drives smooth and comfy. More so than the 750i. I highly recommend this car.
Very enjoyable to drive but really a 2 seater
I truly enjoy driving this car. The handling and acceleration are wonderful. Exhilarating. was disappointed that Android Auto is not enabled, but I can connect via Bluetooth. Tire wear does appear to be a concern as there is a sticker from BMW on the windshield to expect 20k or less. When tires run more than $1300/set of 4 it is a consideration for cost of maintenance. There is also no spare, so get run flats or risk getting stuck. At my height, no one can sit behind me, and as long as your passenger is small, you could travel with 2 passengers. No one buys this car to share the experience with more than one, and I love my BMW. I would buy it again. It is a wonderful car to drive and makes me smile every day.
What a fine vehicle from going from a Porsche
Hitting 70 this year I decided to go with comfort and still having the performance I liked with my Porsche I had for 12 years. It hit all the marks. The acceleration, the cornering, the luxury and styling of this machine all are amazing.
Disappointing
My 640I was the worst car I ever owned. The computer system went out causing the vehicle to malfunction. They replaced it. The windows would not go up in the rain. They tried to fix it but continued to be a problem. The navigation system is the worst. I got tired of all the problems and traded it in at 7000 miles. While driving it to the Chevy dealership to trade it in the computer system went blank and 1 at a time all the systems went black. Absolutely the worst car I have ever owned.
2012 BMW 650 M Sport
I owned a 2009 650 convertible for three year and never had a second's trouble with it. I now have a 2012 650 convertible with M Sport and the Bang and Olfsen sound system. This is the most amazing car that I have ever owned. The power is unreal, it can float across potholes (in Comfort + mode) or feel as connected to the road as the old M6. It is stunning to look at, especially in white, but the best part about the car is the new Bang sound system. It is crystal clear and LOUD enough to shake your clothes. You can describe it. You have to hear it. I'm sorry about the post above that had a problem in the rain. So far, mine is better than my first one.
