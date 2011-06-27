Used 2009 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

ego , 12/20/2008

Anyone considering a luxury sports coupe should at least test drive this car. It has a perfect balance of performance, luxury and comfort. I'm 6'6" and fit comfortably both in terms of leg, shoulder, and head room. The car is whisper quiet at all speeds, handles amazingly well, and accelerates effortlessly from any speed to any speed. Other cars may do one aspect of this car's package better, but no other car on the road has such a complete offering.