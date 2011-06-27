  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2009 BMW 6 Series
  5. Used 2009 BMW 6 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 6 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,329 - $15,247
Used 6 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

In a class of its own

ego, 12/20/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Anyone considering a luxury sports coupe should at least test drive this car. It has a perfect balance of performance, luxury and comfort. I'm 6'6" and fit comfortably both in terms of leg, shoulder, and head room. The car is whisper quiet at all speeds, handles amazingly well, and accelerates effortlessly from any speed to any speed. Other cars may do one aspect of this car's package better, but no other car on the road has such a complete offering.

Report Abuse

The beast ride, great value for the money

Mark Novakovsky, 04/14/2016
650i 2dr Coupe (4.8L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale

Related Used 2009 BMW 6 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles