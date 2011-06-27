  1. Home
Used 2009 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 6 Series
Flagship 650i lives up to the title

Jimmy Wells, 07/09/2016
650i 2dr Convertible (4.8L 8cyl 6M)
This car has great performance and the used prices are good for most budgets. It also has great styling and the convertible adds a whole new dimension to the driving experience.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
