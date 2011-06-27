  1. Home
Used 2008 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.8
9 reviews
You Won't Regret it!

Soldes, 03/19/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Agonized many a times about spending this kind of $ for a car. After 1 week of driving it, this machine is worth every dollar, not only in its performance and peerless handling, but in the way it makes you feel when you are behind the wheel. Extreme luxury, awsome handle, superb sports performance, plus the WOW! factor; all in one package.

Fun to Drive

Stuboat, 12/25/2008
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have had lots of cars in my life, including MBs, other BMWs, a Porsche but none have been more fun to drive or more luxurious. The 6spd manual is terrific and the sport mode just adds a little more sports car feel. The iDrive complaints I've heard don't register with me. In less than a day, my phone was working with bt, I was using voice commands and the navigation system. This car is a head turner and all the gadgets are fun to play with, including the convertible top. I also like the throaty sound, especially in sports mode. There is no question that the backseat is next to useless but I intend to use this car as a two-seater any way.

What a Kick

Eric Corkhill, 07/24/2008
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Got an '08 Sapphire Black convertible with saddle leather. Awesome to drive. Extremely responsive steering and brakes. Doesn't feel like the heavy car that it is. Ample power and acceleration through all gears although could be quicker off the line. First time user of iDrive and find it to be much more intuitive then car magazine editor's complaints. Fuel economy is better then expected. Getting 26+ mpg on highways with 18 in city driving. Interior noise is also better then expected. The back panel window really cuts down on both noise and turbulence. Only complaint is that the rear speakers seem to be under amped and some navigational clumsiness between iDrive commands.

Beautiful Car

rasvegas, 01/03/2008
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I haven't owned a convertible in years so I thought it was time. I added the sport package, upgraded sound system and 21" chrome wheels. The car is stunning. I get comments and looks constantly, especially when the top is down. There is still not enough storage space inside the vehicle. Glove box is small, center console storage is small. Owner's manual(s) don't even fit in the glove box. There are no cupholders in the front. But for styling, power, comfort, and electronic amenities, this is a great car. This is a true driver's car.

Headsup Fabulous

Carmelcarol, 04/23/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is one sweet automobile. So responsive, amazing comfort in the driver's seat ( great lumbar and head support). And the headsup display is invaluable - what a car. Can't wait to really get it on the road for a trip. Love it, love it, love it.

