Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews
Amazing performance, terrible fuel economy
The performance, ride, comfort and amenities are all amazing. The car is fun to drive and fun to just sit in. There is a price to pay, though. Having all that power and torque on tap makes it too tempting to drive the car aggressively. But when you do, you'll get nowhere near the car's rated mpg estimate. I've only had mine a few weeks now and I'm getting around 15 mpg. Maybe that will improve once the initial thrill has worn off, maybe not.
James bought a lemon
One bad BMW experience does not define a brand! I absolutely love this car. I've been driving BMWs for over 20 years and this is by far the best car I've ever driven. Performance, comfort, and high quality. The look and lines of the car are almost sensual..
Buyer Beware of BMW
- Infotainment System went out frequently while driving - SOS button malfunctioning frequently - Entire dash going out and coming back on while driving Trunk randomly opening when parked or before driving off (if you are fast enough to get in and lock doors, etc., it won't open. BMW was made aware of the problems but refused to do a Trade Assist Program on this faulty vehicle because of high mileage (29,000), amount still owed (only 12 months of payments) and repair attention not an emergency. Wife had same vehicle (except coupe) we bought one day apart, and they took it back (only constant brake problems and water leaks in the trunk (at 15,000 miles). I recommend steering clear of BMW, but if you still insist, stay away from 2014 640i Xdrive Gran Coupe.
